ReneSola Power to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on December 1, 2022

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2022 ended September 30, 2022 after the U.S. stock market close on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, December 1, 2022 (6:00 a.m. China Standard Time on Friday, December 2, 2022).

What: ReneSola Power Third Quarter (ended September 30, 2022) Earnings Call

When: 5:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, December 1, 2022 (6:00 a.m. China Standard Time on Friday, December 2, 2022)

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jv6yn8cm

Participant Online Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc881e9084fe845df83b8f6069412603e

Please register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference call access information will be provided upon registration.

A webcast of the conference call will also be available on the ReneSola Power website at http://ir.renesolapower.com. A webcast replay will be available on the ReneSola Power website at http://ir.renesolapower.com.

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

