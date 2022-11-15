Aleut Awarded Contract to Provide Logistics Support for the Department of Defense at Schriever Space Force Base

Aleut Awarded Contract to Provide Logistics Support for the Department of Defense at Schriever Space Force Base

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleut Aerospace Engineering, LLC (Aleut) was recently awarded a contract to provide facility management, logistics support, and human resources support for the U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Delta 12 and its subordinate units operating out of Schriever Space Force Base (SFB) in Colorado.

"Aleut is exceptionally proud to once again be selected to continue its support of Space Delta 12 and its mission partners in achieving operational success," said Stephen Watkins, Vice President of Aleut Federal's Infrastructure Services Group.

Under the contract, Aleut, which is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides support and resource management focusing on the delivery of timely, accurate, and expert information in support of weapons system acquisition, operational acceptance, and readiness decisions not only for Space Delta 12, but 13 additional subordinate active duty and reserve military tenant units.

The scope of the contract includes maintenance and structural changes to the facilities, tracking or turn-in of excess and/or broken property and equipment, shipping and receiving, hazmat, and working directly with onsite Commanders and leadership personnel to facilitate Human Resources tasks.

The contract has a potential duration of up to two years to include one, one-year base and one, one-year option.

ABOUT ALEUT

Formed in 2012, Aleut is a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business. Expertise includes provision of professional development and training, engineering, and technical support as well as facilities management, logistics support, and related disciplines. Aleut is ISO 9001:2015 certified through independent registrar, QAS International (Certificate No. US4620D).

Aleut Aerospace Engineering is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation (TAC). TAC is one of the 13 original Alaska Native Corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

