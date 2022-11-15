QPS OPENS ADDITIONAL PRECLINICAL RESEARCH FACILITY IN TAIPEI, TAIWAN

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QPS, a global contract research organization, recently opened a second preclinical research facility in Taipei, Taiwan. The 2,793-square-foot facility will facilitate a research expansion into additional toxicology studies and a newly launched capability in pharmacology studies.

Taiwan Preclinical Toxicology and Pharmacology Leadership Team (PRNewswire)

The new facility will be operational in December 2022 and will give QPS significant additional flexibility in study scheduling and additional space to grow the existing toxicology business and to build the new pharmacology unit.

Designed to ensure that the utmost care is taken with all toxicology and pharmacology studies, this new research facility boasts well equipped, fully accredited animal centers and a state-of-the-art pharmacology unit. Initially, the center will focus on augmenting the current multi-species capabilities in wound healing models, with pharmacology services in irritable bowel disease (IBD), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and atopic dermatitis. The team will be ready to conduct these studies in a variety of species in early 2023.

"Preclinical research across various species is a crucial step in the drug development process. Assessing toxicology and safety in these early stages of the research process helps to ensure that new drugs are safe enough to be allowed to progress to First in Human (FIH) clinical research trials" said Dr. Chen, Deputy General Manager & Head of the Center of Toxicology and Preclinical Sciences (CTPS) at QPS Taiwan.

QPS has hired Dr. Mei-Ling Hou, PhD to lead the new pharmacology department. Hou joins QPS from the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the Institute for Drug Evaluation Platform, Development Center for Biotechnology (DCB). Dr. Hou's expertise will strongly propel the growth and development of this new pharmacology service.

Aligning with the Biotech and Pharmaceutical industry from preclinical through clinical studies, this new center of excellence will ensure that QPS has the skills, capabilities, and space to fully implement global Pharma and Biotech toxicology and pharmacology drug-related projects.

ABOUT QPS HOLDINGS, LLC

QPS is a GLP- and GCP-compliant contract research organization (CRO) delivering the highest grade of discovery, preclinical, and clinical drug development services. Since 1995, it has grown from a tiny bioanalysis shop to a full-service CRO with 1,200+ employees in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Today, QPS offers expanded pharmaceutical contract R&D services with special expertise in neuropharmacology, DMPK, toxicology, bioanalysis, translational medicine and clinical development. Through continual enhancements in capacities and resources, QPS stands tall in its commitment to delivering superior quality, skilled performance and trusted service to its valued customers. For more information, visit www.qps.com or email info@qps.com.

