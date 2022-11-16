Brookdale has been recognized as #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Assisted Living/Memory Care communities in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study

J.D. Power is one of the most well-known and trusted sources for measuring consumer preference in the industry.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) has received a J.D. Power Award for ranking #1 in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study for Assisted Living/Memory Care*. The Study surveys family members' and decision-makers' satisfaction with their loved one's senior living community. J.D. Power announced earlier today that Brookdale ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction in the Assisted Living/Memory Care provider segment*. This is the second time Brookdale has received this prestigious award. Brookdale was also ranked #1 in Dining and #1 in Resident Activities.

Brookdale Earns J.D. Power Award for 2022 (PRNewswire)

"This award is confirmation of our ~37,000 associates' commitment to high-quality care and personalized service for our residents and families," said Brookdale President and Chief Executive Officer Lucinda (Cindy) Baier. "Earning residents' and families' trust and satisfaction is key to our success, so we can enrich the lives of more seniors. I am so grateful for Brookdale's Everyday Heroes who, through their dedication and diligence, live out our mission every single day."

The J.D. Power U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study measures customer satisfaction with the nation's largest providers of assisted living/memory care services. The study is based on responses from family members/decision-makers on behalf of residents of assisted living/memory care communities. Responses were collected from June through September 2022.

* Tied in 2022. For J.D. Power 2022 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale operates and manages 672 communities in 41 states as of September 30, 2022, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power is headquartered in Troy, Mich., and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

Contact: Media Relations, (615) 564-8666, media.relations@brookdale.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living