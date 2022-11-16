Chrysler Brand Announces New 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper, Celebrates Ultimate Family Travel Vehicle

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

To celebrate its long-running history of bringing families together, as well as Chrysler Pacifica’s status as the best-in-class road-trip minivan, Chrysler is announcing the new 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper, a special version of the ultimate family travel vehicle. (PRNewswire)

2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper celebrates Chrysler brand bringing families together and making memories for more than 40 years and six generations of the minivan

Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper builds on Pacifica's already solid foundation as a road warrior, including the most standard safety features in its class, standard Uconnect 5 infotainment system, available Uconnect Theater with Amazon Fire TV and more

Pacifica Road Tripper features unique exterior Brilliant Orange badging, wheel accents and graphics

Showcasing the brand's commitment to customer collaboration, Chrysler engaged social media followers to identify a name for the ultimate family travel vehicle

Road Tripper was top vote-getter in a Chrysler social media poll on potential vehicle names, shared on social channels, including Instagram and Twitter

Gas-powered Pacifica Road Tripper models include Trailer Tow package, offering best-in-class towing capability of up to 3,600 pounds

Road Tripper includes roof rack compatible with a range of Mopar carriers, such as bicycle and cargo carriers

Pacifica Road Tripper available on Pacifica Touring L and Pacifica Touring L Hybrid models in a choice of three exterior colors

The first company to introduce the minivan, Chrysler has been helping families connect and make memories on the road for more than 40 years and six generations of the vehicle. To celebrate its long-running history of bringing families together, as well as Chrysler Pacifica's status as the best-in-class road-trip minivan, Chrysler is announcing the new 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper, a special version of the ultimate family travel vehicle.

The 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper adds unique content and features that build on Pacifica's already formidable foundation as the ultimate road-trip vehicle. Chrysler Pacifica delivers the most standard safety features in its class, more than 115 standard and available safety and security features, standard Uconnect 5 infotainment system with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, Stow 'n Go seating and storage system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and available Uconnect Theater with Amazon Fire TV. Pacifica is also the most capable minivan with available all-wheel drive (AWD) for gas-powered models.

The Road Tripper name also owns a unique origin story, as Chrysler engaged with the brand's social media followers to christen the vehicle. Road Tripper earned the most votes in a list of vehicle names offered in a Chrysler social media poll on channels, including Instagram and Twitter. Chrysler fans reacted positively online to imagery of families using the Pacifica on adventurous trips to their favorite road-trip locations.

"Chrysler has been helping families get together and get away for decades, and the Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper celebrates our minivan's role as the perfect vehicle for creating unforgettable family moments on the road. Pacifica is the ultimate 'Van Life for Real Life' solution, and makes lives easier with innovative high-tech features, award-winning interior comfort and safety technology," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO – Stellantis. "The Pacifica Road Tripper offers a unique package for heading out on the highways and byways with loved ones. Making the Road Tripper even more special is the fact that it was created with our loyal followers on social media, demonstrating the Chrysler brand's commitment to customer collaboration moving forward."

2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper

The Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper features an exterior profile all its own, starting with new Luster Gray Road Tripper graphics, outlined in Brilliant Orange, on the front driver and passenger doors.

The 20-inch wheels (18-inch wheels on the Hybrid) are also Luster Gray, as are the center caps, which carry a Brilliant Orange Chrysler wing badge logo. The semi-gloss Granite Crystal Chrysler wing badges on the front grille and rear liftgate are also highlighted by Brilliant Orange center inserts. Semi-gloss Granite Crystal accents the front fascia and grille trim, as well as the door moldings, door handles and mirror caps.

Gas-powered Pacifica Road Tripper models offer best-in-class towing capabilities of up to 3,600 pounds with included Trailer Tow Group, giving families the ability to take boats, gear and more along for the ride. Pacifica Road Tripper models also feature a roof rack compatible with a range of Mopar carriers, such as bicycle and cargo carriers. Inside, Mopar all-weather floor mats help protect the interior from rain, mud, snow and more tracked in from the road.

The 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper is available on gas-powered Pacifica Touring L and Pacifica Touring L Hybrid models, in a choice of three exterior colors: Bright White, Brilliant Black and Ceramic Gray.

The Road Tripper package is available on the Pacifica Touring L at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $2,395, the Touring L AWD at an MSRP of $2,095 and on the Pacifica Touring L Hybrid at an MSRP of $1,495.

Ordering for the 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper is scheduled to open in Q1 2023. Vehicles are scheduled to arrive in dealerships in spring 2023, just in time for the start of road trip season.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, advanced innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented nearly 40 years ago. Pacifica delivers an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling along with the most standard safety features in the industry and most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class. The available innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Chrysler Pacifica is also the most awarded minivan over the last six years with more than 170 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of accessible luxury, with iconic and elegant design, world-class performance, efficiency and quality. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com

