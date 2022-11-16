DFIN ESG Fact Sheet Helps Companies Jumpstart Their ESG Journey

Solution makes it easy for companies to report ESG status in as little as 90 days

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading risk and compliance company, announced today that it is offering the DFIN ESG Fact Sheet to help companies streamline and simplify Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data management and reporting. This enterprise reporting software solution helps companies reduce reporting costs while demonstrating to stakeholders a commitment to ESG policies. Based on Sustainability Accounting Standard Board (SASB) guidelines, it enables companies to address the evolving nature of ESG reporting in a timely, affordable, and efficient manner.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Donnelley Financial Solutions) (PRNewswire)

DFIN's ESG Fact Sheet solution, developed and based on numerous DFIN customer engagements and years of expertise, makes it easy for companies to deliver ESG reports — typically in 90 days. ActiveDisclosure serves as the platform for financial and ESG data and navigates the constantly evolving reporting environment with guidance from the SEC. The resulting ESG Fact Sheet serves several functions:

Informing employees and investors how a company addresses its ESG goals.

Allowing a company to benchmark ESG efforts against competitors, as well as understand the impact of ESG on financial performance.

Empowering a company to easily unlock data-driven insights for better decision-making.

The software solution is especially helpful for those interested in sustainable investing, which prioritizes companies that seek to make a positive change in the world beyond financial gain. By gathering and analyzing corporate ESG performance in a Fact Sheet, companies can demonstrate to stakeholders that they are contributing to the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and are proactively addressing climate change.

"As an emerging growth company, getting our ESG journey started as early and as efficiently as possible was important. DFIN's team helped us envision our path, define our objectives and make meaningful progress on our first-year goals," said Liz Sharp, Vice President of Investor Relations, American Outdoor Brands.

"Companies increasingly are looking to address pressing climate issues, and they seek to demonstrate to the public that their activities are making a tangible and beneficial impact on our world," said Craig Clay, President of Global Capital Markets at DFIN. "While the SEC continues to evolve its ESG reporting standards, we are helping businesses proactively gather, analyze and share information with the public. Companies using the DFIN ESG Fact Sheet can easily highlight improvements in ESG compliance over time and reduce their reporting costs by streamlining the entire process."

The DFIN offering fills an important need. According to DFIN's ESG Pulse Report, executives find current ESG reporting too burdensome (90 percent) and say they need assistance from third parties (80 percent). However, while corporations have increased their focus on ESG in the past two years, an even greater proportion of those surveyed (75 percent) believe their focus on ESG will increase in the next three years.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software, and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com, or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Donnelley Financial LLC