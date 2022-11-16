Ocean Policy Research Institute publishes "Climate Security: Global Warming and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific"

TOKYO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ocean Policy Research Institute of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation (OPRI-SPF) is pleased to announce the publication of the English version of "Climate Security: Global Warming and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific," originally published in Japanese in September 2021.

Based on the findings of studies conducted by researchers at OPRI-SPF and other experts, the book aims to communicate to the world the importance of addressing the threats posed by global warming to the natural marine environment and ecosystems, as well as to international relations, from the perspective of security.

Climate Security: Global Warming and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific

Edited by the Ocean Policy Research Institute of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation / Supervised by Hide Sakaguchi

Summary:

Humankind has survived and built the foundations of life and society by responding to changes in the global environment, such as global cooling and warming, and shifting patterns of wet and dry weather. This can be seen as a history of mankind's bitter struggle against the climate. We are now facing a new threat of climate change, global warming, which is having a major impact on the survival of all living things.

Against this backdrop, OPRI-SPF has published "Climate Security: Global Warming and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific," which focuses on the security measures that are being taken in response to climate change on our planet, appropriately called a "water globe," with approximately 71% of its surface covered by the ocean.

The book analyzes the impact of global warming on the oceans, changes in the security environment, and new risks arising from climate change, and examines what we need to do in the Indo-Pacific region, which will be greatly affected by climate change. It also presents the importance of comprehensive climate security, a concept further evolving on Japan's "comprehensive security" concept.

Contents:

Preface by Hide Sakaguchi

Climate Change and the Security Environment

The Concept of Climate Security

Climate Security Issues

Climate Security in International Relations

Climate Security in a Free and Open Indo-Pacific

Recommendations for Climate Security Efforts in the Indo-Pacific Region

Afterword

