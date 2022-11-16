Soaring to 2nd in the Market, Hisense Hits Historical High in the Global TV Shipments

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 15, data from the market research institute AVC Revo shows the global shipments of Hisense TV from January to October reached 19.6 million, with a year-on-year growth rate of 18%. This record sales position Hisense the 2nd in the global market, a historical high in the brand's history, and demonstrate its increasingly essential role in the home appliance industry under challenging times.

Thriving through turbulence: Unpacking Hisense Outstanding Growth in 2022

In 2022, the world economy is growing at a stagnated pace. High and persistent inflation worldwide continues to erode consumer purchasing power and appetite. In terms of the global TV industry, consumer demand falls to its lowest in nearly a decade. According to the latest "Global TV Brand Shipment Monthly Data Report" released by AVC Revo, global TV shipments have declined for eight consecutive months this year, with cumulative global TV shipments falling by 5.9% in the first three quarters.

According to data released by AVC Revo, Hisense TV's sales volume in the PRC market has achieved a 14-month growth since September 2021. From 2022 January to October, Hisense TV's shipments increased by 30% year-on-year, while its revenue share of shipment reached 25.19%, and surpassing the second place by more than 8%. Since March 2022, Hisense TV shipments to overseas markets have achieved continued growth for 8 consecutive months. From January to October, overseas shipments obtained a 13% year-on-year growth.

AVC Revo's analysis unveils the reasons for Hisense TV's outstanding achievements amid turbulence. On the one hand, the dynamic combination on different fronts caters precisely to consumer needs and rationalizes the product layout. On the other hand, Hisense's long-term efforts in sports marketing also pays off, successfully elevating its brand awareness and competitiveness in the world market.

In addition, Hisense's excellent supply chain functions as another positive factor in the overall brand growth. It not only ensures a stable supply of products, but also prevents raw material prices from being affected by market fluctuations, helping Hisense keep production costs at the most appropriate level.

Hisense's substantial growth in the global market cannot be parted from its optimal business strategies and relentless efforts in upgrading its product lines with cutting-edge technology. In the future, Hisense will reinforce its commitment to delivering more premium solutions, providing customers with next-level enjoyment.

