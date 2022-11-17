ezCater Survey Reveals Free Meals Help Retain Hard-Working Employees During the Busy Holiday Season

65% of workers surveyed said free meals from their employer help motivate them to continue working for their current company

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is here, and 4 out of 5 (84%) onsite workers at stores, warehouses, factories, call centers, and transit hubs anticipate working overtime this holiday season, according to a recent survey by ezCater . The National Retail Federation expects retailers will hire between 450,000 and 600,000 seasonal workers in 2022. With the unemployment rate hovering around a 50-year low, the competition for talent is fierce.

ezCater, the most trusted provider of corporate food solutions, recently surveyed over 1,100 onsite workers across a variety of industries, including supply chain and logistics, retail, and customer service, about how catered meals influence employee retention and morale, especially during the holiday season. The survey found that nearly two-thirds (65%) of workers said free meals encourage them to continue working for the company or return the following holiday season. Similarly, 64% of workers are at least somewhat likely to consider a new company if they offer free meals.

"Many onsite workers are working long hours to help make the holiday season brighter for everyone, and it's essential for employers to make them feel appreciated and engaged," said Diane Swint, Chief Revenue Officer at ezCater. "An impactful and cost-effective way to attract and retain this talent is to provide food at work. Our survey shows how a simple gesture like a free salad during a busy shift can go a long way in making employees feel more motivated and less stressed."

Additional findings from our survey include:

Workers are facing a hectic holiday season: Nearly 70% of workers are busier during the holiday season, especially those that work at storage or distribution warehouses (75%), retail stores (77%), grocery stores (74%), manufacturing plant/sites (62%), transportation hubs (58%), and in call or customer service centers (60%). In fact, 1 in 5 workers (22%) work 6 or more days per week to keep up with the holiday rush.

Most workers don't take a lunch break: Lunch isn't a guaranteed break for workers during the holiday season. Only 18% said they eat lunch away from their workstation five days a week or more during the holiday season.

Free food at work motivates employees: 2 in 5 people – 40% – said free, catered meals make them more productive. Nearly one-third said they focus better (32%), feel less stressed (29%), and enjoy their work more (29%) if their employer offers free lunch.

Methodology

All data was sourced from an October 2022 survey of 1,128 adults who work onsite at a manufacturing site, warehouse, retail store, transportation hub, or customer service center. The survey focused on meals at work, especially during the holiday season, and the role catered meals can play in employee morale, productivity, and retention.

About ezCater

ezCater is the most trusted provider of corporate food solutions. With over 100,000 restaurants across the US on its platform, ezCater provides flexible and scalable food solutions for everything from recurring employee meals to one-off events such as sales calls and board meetings. ezCater is purpose-built for food for work and supported by best-in-class customer service, enabling companies to centralize and manage their food spend in a single, customizable platform. To explore corporate food solutions or place a catering order, visit www.ezcater.com.

