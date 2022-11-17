MDVIP Adds Four Baltimore-Area Primary Care Physicians to Its National Network

Lutherville Internists Amy Byrd, M.D., Tammy Hadley, M.D., Diane Pressman, M.D., and Himani Shishodia, M.D., Join MDVIP to Provide Personalized, Preventive Care

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of 1,100 physicians nationwide, today announced that it has expanded its footprint in the Baltimore metro area with four new affiliated primary care physicians in Lutherville, Maryland. Board-certified internists Amy Byrd, M.D., Tammy Hadley, M.D., Diane Pressman, M.D., and Himani Shishodia, M.D., have joined MDVIP to provide patients a better healthcare experience with an emphasis on wellness and prevention.

"We are pleased to welcome this group of highly respected physicians to the MDVIP network, which is now up to 29 affiliated primary care doctors in Greater Baltimore and growing," said MDVIP Chairman and CEO Bret Jorgensen. "Drs. Byrd, Hadley, Pressman and Shishodia have been practicing in the community for many years. By joining MDVIP, they are able to build upon the valuable doctor-patient partnership and empower patients to get ahead of their health through preventive strategies, early detection and wellness plans tailored to their unique needs and goals."

Smaller Practice, Personalized Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, allowing them to spend more time with patients and provide more individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include same or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone, and many offer telehealth appointments for services that can be performed remotely. In addition, the MDVIP Connect app and website allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

MDVIP is at the forefront of healthcare research, with ten published studies in peer-reviewed medical journals. Findings demonstrate better health outcomes among patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients

72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

$300 million savings for Medicare in one year

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

MDVIP has also partnered with the global research firm Ipsos to conduct national "consumer IQ" surveys addressing Americans' knowledge and views on major health concerns, including longevity, men's health, women's health, brain health, heart disease and obesity.

About Amy Byrd, M.D.

Dr. Amy Byrd received her medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore and completed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale University, in New Haven, Connecticut. She is a diplomate of the American Board in Internal Medicine and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Dr. Byrd has been recognized by her colleagues as a "Top Doctor" in Baltimore Magazine in 2020 and 2021. For more information about Dr. Byrd, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/AmyByrdMD.

About Tammy Hadley, M.D.

Dr. Tammy Hadley received her medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and completed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. She is a diplomate of the American Board in Internal Medicine and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Hospital, where she is also a part-time faculty member in General Internal Medicine. Dr. Hadley sits on the Admissions Committee for Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is actively involved in community outreach for the Bridgeton African-American Union (BAAU). For more information about Dr. Hadley, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/TammyHadleyMD.

About Diane Pressman, M.D.

Dr. Diane Pressman received her medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and completed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. She is a diplomate of the American Board in Internal Medicine and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Hospital. Dr. Pressman received the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Longitudinal Ambulatory Clerkship Teaching Award for 2014-2015. For more information about Dr. Pressman, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/dianepressmanmd.

About Himani Shishodia, M.D.

Dr. Himani Shishodia received her medical degree from the State University of New York, Stony Brook School of Medicine in Stony Brook, New York. She went on to complete her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, New York. She is a diplomate of the American Board in Internal Medicine and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Hospital. Dr. Shishodia is a clinical instructor of medicine as well as a primary care preceptor at Johns Hopkins University Hospital. For more information about Dr. Shishodia, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/himanishishodiamd.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 377,000 patients. Published research shows that the MDVIP model identifies more patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, delivers more preventive health services and saves the healthcare system hundreds of millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions. In response to growing consumer demand for a more personalized healthcare experience, hospital systems are incorporating the MDVIP model into their primary care offering. MDVIP also partners with employers to offer an executive health program as a benefit to their employees. The company has been certified by Great Place to Work since 2018 and is recognized by Fortune as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

