RoadMap Technologies Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoadMap Technologies, a leading provider of data science and software solutions for the Life Science industry, today announced that RoadMap DAS (Data Aggregation System) has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's RoadMap Data Aggregation System has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places RoadMap Technologies in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Acorda has worked with Roadmap Technologies for over a decade, and given their attention to detail and rigorous security standards I am not surprised they have been granted this elite status", said Kerry Clem, Chief Commercial Officer at Acorda Therapeutics.

"Organizations like ours are continually under pressure to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST and ISO," added Dom Pizzano, Director of Technology at RoadMap Technologies. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our Life Sciences clients the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "The fact that RoadMap has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

