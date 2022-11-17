W Hotels X Mambo Creatives to Unveil New Commissioned Works by Pilar Zeta and Miranda Makaroff at W South Beach During Art Basel Miami Beach

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transition and transformation. Freedom and fluidity. Rising artists Pilar Zeta and Miranda Makaroff will explore these themes and more in two new installations at Art Basel Miami Beach 2022. In collaboration with W Hotels and Mambo Creatives, Zeta and Makaroff will stage their work at the recently renovated W South Beach from Tuesday, November 29, 2022 - Saturday, December 3, 2022.

“Future Transmutation,” A Large-Scale Installation by Pilar Zeta (PRNewswire)

For their Art Basel debut, W has found kindred spirits in Zeta and Makaroff, daring visionaries with vibrant, fresh perspectives who share values core to the iconic hotel brand such as inclusivity, curiosity, and originality. Both installations will be unveiled Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Hands on Sand, the iconic party series hosted by music producer and DJ, Pascal Moscheni. From Ibiza to Paris, Hands on Sand invites guests to dance through an ocean of genres and experience an epiphany of what a real party should be.

"We could not think of two more dynamic or relevant artists to collaborate with than Pilar Zeta and Miranda Makaroff," said Carly Van Sickle, Senior Director, Global Brand Marketing, W Hotels Worldwide. "Their bold, yet playful aesthetic as well as the passion they infuse in their work is undeniable. We're ready to kick off Art Basel Miami Beach with an unforgettable staging of their work at W South Beach and have the energy of our guests add to their visions."

"Future Transmutation" A Large-Scale Installation by Pilar Zeta

When: Open to the Public: 9 a.m. ET -10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 30, 2022 - Sunday, December 4, 2022 (excluding private events Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 7 p.m. ET – 12 a.m. ET, and Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 12 – 3 p.m. ET)

Where: Lawn, W South Beach, 2201 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Fla., 33139

On the heels of "Hall of Visions" - one of the most talked about works of Art Basel Miami Beach 2021 - Argentinian-born artist, Pilar Zeta returns with "Future Transmutation," a new site-specific, large-scale interactive sculptural garden and pathway that engages mathematics, astronomy, and occult philosophies as creative devices. "Future Transmutation" is a reminder that, as living entities, we must come to terms with the fact that reality is a transforming one. In order to keep up with transmutation and metamorphosis we need imagination, which Zeta triggers with the help of symbolic meaning. Completely glazed in a violet hue, a color known to elevate our consciousness to a higher state, the piece presents us with a series of elements loosely based on traditional Masonic altarpieces.

In the center, 44 tiles (44 being the number of achievement) float above the lawn floor in a checkerboard arrangement, an allegory of the dualities of the self. As visitors step up onto this platform, they become immersed in glowing, iridescent light as well as interacting shapes, while the tiles become dynamic with movement and touch. Guarded by two candles with violet flames, Zeta urges visitors to look once more at the representation of a portal. Portals are places that harbor a limit. A space where two things meet, one starts and the other ends. Maybe it's a privileged place for mysterious, magical things to happen. A space opening a new dimension. For imagining a transformation.

Several free-standing sculptures encircle the installation arranged in triangular shapes. Tension is present in two geometric bodies derived from Pithagoras' mathematical theorem: a sphere, representing the fluid, flowing entities that adapt to the environment, and a pyramid, signifying fire, the energetic, forceful, moving things in the world. Finally, there is a sundial, a device connected to the sun's movement and position. While everything is inviting us to move towards a future transmutation, looking at the sundial reminds us of the present moment we are living, and that our future self is happening in the transmutation now. It invites us to imagine a future with all our senses and explore what it will look like.

"Life presents many portals - many opportunities to transform who you are, where you are," said Zeta. "Travel can be a portal, where one can disconnect and be in the moment. That's what I want those to interact with 'Future Transmutation' to be: present while aligning with a future self."

"An Amphibious Love Affair" A Creative Intervention by Miranda Makaroff

When: Open Exclusively to Guests of W South Beach

Where: WET Deck, W South Beach, 2201 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Fla., 33139

A vibrant, psychedelic exploration of freedom and self-discovery, Ibiza-based artist Miranda Makaroff will debut "An Amphibious Love Affair" during Art Basel 2022. Staged in and around the WET Deck pool of W South Beach, Makaroff has created a colorful marine universe for guests to dare to explore. Like the siren at the center of the piece who goes into the depths of the water to fall in love with an amphibious, fluid creature - instead of doing what's expected and going to the outer world to find her Prince - the artist invites guests to venture to the depths of their soul on a journey of self-discovery. A journey that includes a touch of joy, humor, and respect for everyone.

Makaroff's "intervention" of the space includes cabanas adorned with neon as well as abstract, oceanic "creatures" buoyantly floating in the pool. Her underwater world will also come to life in exclusive pool towels, literally enveloping hotel guests in her vision.

"When concepting the piece, I wanted to inspire everyone to make their own path and set their own rules, no matter what society tries to impose," said Makaroff. "W is a brand that stands for inclusivity, acceptance, and diversity so I wanted my piece to celebrate how welcome everyone will be when interacting with my art."

About W Hotels Worldwide

Born from the bold, 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels has redefined hospitality for over two decades, breaking the norms of traditional luxury wherever the iconic W sign lands. With nearly 60 hotels around the globe, the detail-driven design, iconic whatever/whenever service, and buzzing, signature Living Rooms create an experience that is often imitated but never matched. Dynamic and invigorating, the brand celebrates each traveler's desire to uncover the destination through a lens that is distinctly W. For more information on W Hotels, visit www.WHotels.com/TheAngle or follow us on Twitter , Instagram, and Facebook . W Hotels Worldwide is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.Marriott.com .

About W South Beach

An oceanfront landmark, W South Beach reopened in November 2020 after a $30 million renovation of its guest suites, new spa, Away Spa, and leisure spaces, designed by Urban Robot Associates. The renovation embodies the culture and sophistication of the ever-evolving Miami without abandoning its signature edge factor. Fully integrated with the W Brand lifestyle experience, each guest at W South Beach receives a dedicated W Insider, available 24/7, who will take care of whatever/whenever from dinner reservations, grocery delivery, drivers, yacht charters, and more. W South Beach is home to the opulent Mr. Chow, which is known for its authentic Beijing cuisine; RWSB (Restaurant W South Beach) an American eatery led by Executive Chef Vincenzo Scarmiglia; Living Room Bar, a mixology Mecca; Irma's, an outdoor oasis and craft cocktail outpost; WET, featuring two alluring swimming pools and newly renovated stylish cabanas; 10,000-square-feet of ultra-modern meeting and event space; FIT, its state-of-the-art fitness center and SWISH & SWING, a rooftop basketball court and tennis court. To find the latest in fashion, guests are able to shop at The Jennifer Miller x W the Store in the lobby. For more information, visit W South Beach , Facebook , Twitter @wsobe , and Instagram @wsouthbeach.

About Mambo Creatives

Mambo Creatives is a management and creative agency founded in December 2020 by Jaime Durán and currently based in Paris and Madrid. Mambo represents a wide range of creatives from different fields (fashion, arts, and music) including Pilar Zeta, Miranda Makaroff, and Pascal Moscheni. The philosophy behind their work is to bring together Brands, Artists, and their Communities to create cutting-edge experiences, generate relevant stories and reach the community that will give it voice. All whilst developing a new way of doing fashion and art: more inclusive, more vital, and more optimistic. Past projects include large-scale art installations in Miami and Ibiza, shows in LA or Cairo, events in Paris or Madrid, or projects for brands like Loewe, Gucci, Farfetch, Jean Paul Gaultier, or JW Anderson.

About Pilar Zeta

Argentinian-born artist Pilar Zeta (b. 1986) currently resides in the United States, working as a Multimedia Artist & Director. Her creations granted her international recognition, including a 2021 Grammy nomination for her role as Art Director for Coldplay's "Everyday Life." In 2021, Zeta was commissioned to do the main installation during Art Basel Miami Beach. Under the name "Hall of Visions," this site-specific monumental installation was open to the public and lived forever in the form of NFTs in partnership with Aorist. Zeta's art is heavily influenced by her upbringing (her mother was an art history teacher in Argentina) and a nascent interest in Ancient Egypt, cosmology, and metaphysics. Having been introduced to esoteric philosophies from a young age, Zeta's understanding of Neo-Metaphysical concepts is ubiquitous throughout her various artistic creations. Zeta's artistic style is defined by her minimalist, surrealist landscapes, her bold use of color, and of deconstructed shapes. She has described her artistic style as 'mystical futurism' and her allusions to ancient traditions concerning practical magic and innovative digital skills allow her to create liminal spaces in which both the past and the future are acknowledged and engaged. Some of Zeta's most well-known collaborations are for influential musical artists such as Coldplay, Lil Nas X, and Camila Cabello, from album artwork to video direction and live performances.

About Miranda Makaroff

Miranda Makaroff (b. 1983) is a multidisciplinary artist: she paints, designs, acts, and sculpts. But overall, she celebrates women and brings their pleasures and desires to life in full color. Born in a family whose veins are filled with art – her mother is designer Lydia Delgado, and her father Singer Sergio Makaroff - her education was a continuous journey of finding inspiration. Makaroff runs away from traditional conventions and establishment and explores a visual universe with no restrictions, repressions, or censorship. A universe that travels as much as she does and has been showcased during Art Basel Miami Beach, and in galleries in Madrid and Ibiza.

About Pascal Moscheni

Pascal Moscheni is a DJ who's mastered the art of reading a crowd. With over a decade in the game, formerly under the guise of Yanik Park, his deep digging sets see him blending Italian dream house, percussive, acid, and trance, always with skill and a provocative flair. As a producer, his time has been split between his own projects, which include music for close affiliates Ears On Earth and Polifonic Festival, and his work on shows and campaigns with high-end fashion brands including Loewe, Bottega Veneta, or Copernic. Now he's focusing his attention on his party, Hands On Sand. Launched in the summer of 2021 in his Ibizan home, he's already taken the event to different locations across the world, including Paris, Miami, Bogota, and New York. More recently, he's extended the brand to include a monthly radio show on OpenLab, which will be an avenue to share his latest Discogs finds, spanning new electronic discoveries to forgotten dance floor classics.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.