Cloopen Receives NYSE's Grant of Extension Regarding Delayed Filing of 2021 Annual Report

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) ("Cloopen" or the "Company") today announced that it received a letter from NYSE Regulation indicating that NYSE's Listings Operations Committee agreed to provide the Company with an additional trading period through May 17, 2023, subject to reassessment on an ongoing basis, to complete and file the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and any subsequent delayed filings pursuant to the NYSE's late filer rules outlined in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.

The Company has been in ongoing cooperation and correspondence with the NYSE on the late filing issue. NYSE Regulation notified the Company that the NYSE will closely monitor the Company's progress with the milestones and timing submitted to the NYSE. Failure to achieve these interim milestones could result in accelerated trading suspension prior to the end of the May 17, 2023 trading period. In addition, in the event that the Company does not complete the filing of the 2021 Annual Report and any subsequent delayed filings with the SEC by the end of the maximum 12-month cure period on May 17, 2023, the NYSE will move forward with the initiation of suspension and delisting procedures.

About Cloopen Group Holding Limited

Cloopen Group Holding Limited is a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China offering a full suite of cloud-based communications solutions, covering communications platform as a service (CPaaS), cloud-based contact centers (cloud-based CC), and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations (cloud-based UC&C). Cloopen's mission is to enhance the daily communication experience and operational productivity for enterprises. Cloopen aspires to drive the transformation of enterprise communications industry by offering innovative marketing and operational tactics and SaaS-based tools.

