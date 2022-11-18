LA FITNESS TO HOST STATEWIDE EVENT ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3RD CELEBRATING COMPLETION OF $3.5M RENOVATION OF ITS INDIANA CLUBS

All 10 fitness clubs will offer complimentary classes and tours, along with an opportunity to win complimentary, year-long club memberships

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to get a jump start on your new year's resolution…are you ready? After investing more than $3.5 million upgrading its Indianapolis clubs, LA Fitness is inviting the public to see the results.

LA Fitness Logo (PRNewswire)

LA Fitness will hold a statewide celebration on Saturday, December 3rd, with complimentary fitness classes, tours of its newly-renovated clubs, and a chance to win complimentary, year-long memberships.

"Indianapolis is a health-conscious community, and at LA Fitness we make it easy and enjoyable for our members to achieve their fitness goals," said Justin Rivers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at LA Fitness. "This renovation brings our Indiana clubs to the next level with an energizing environment and amenities that reflect our members' active and busy lifestyles."

LA Fitness' refurbishments range in features including:

New Olympic lifting platforms

An array of functional training equipment

New strength equipment

Upgraded luxury vinyl tile and ceramic tile flooring

Renovations to the basketball courts

Refreshed pools and saunas

Updated reception and personal training areas

Fresh new look with updated graphics and paint

One of the most prominent features of the renovations is the addition of a newly designed space for Functional Training. This new fully equipped turf area is designed for members seeking a dedicated space for combining strength, cardio, plyometrics and mobility, meeting the demand for a high energy multi modal workout.

To celebrate the completion of renovations, a grand reopening celebration will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, December 3, at all LA Fitness locations in the greater Indianapolis area. Throughout the daylong celebration, staff will be on hand to provide tours of the remodeled facilities. Guests also will have an opportunity to take advantage of complimentary fitness classes such as Zumba, indoor cycling, yoga and more.

LA Fitness will be encouraging guests to take the next step toward better health with giveaways of fitness items like t-shirts, towels, and gym bags (with new membership purchases) and more (while supplies last). Attendees also can enter to win a one-year LA Fitness membership. A total of 20 year-long memberships – two at each Indianapolis club – will be given away. Individuals must be present at the drawing to win – which takes place between noon and 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd.

Those interested in exploring an LA Fitness membership will also receive a complimentary workout pass that allows them to come back on their own with a friend to check out any club location of their choice.

"The winter holidays are just around the corner, so it's the perfect time to recommit to your fitness goals," said Rivers. "With new year's resolutions being top-of-mind, there's no better time to check out our newly-remodeled facilities."

About Fitness International

Fitness International, LLC is one of the fastest-growing health club chains in the U.S., with over 700 locations across 27 U.S. states and Canada. Operating the brand names LA Fitness, Esporta Fitness, City Sports Club, and Club Studio, the company's mission is to help as many people as possible achieve the benefits of a healthy lifestyle by creating a nationwide network of health clubs, offering its members the widest range of amenities and the friendliest service at an affordable price. To learn more about Fitness International's growth, visit lafitness.com, esportafitness.com, citysportsfitness.com and clubstudiofitness.com. Follow Fitness International on Facebook, Instagram or by downloading its mobile apps.

LA Fitness Fishers Indiana (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LA Fitness