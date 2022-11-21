Detroit Free Press Names DMI a Winner of the Michigan Top Workplaces 2022 Award

Survey Solidifies Path Towards Employee Satisfaction

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global digital transformation services company, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection, to name a few.

This marks the fifth recognition DMI has received in 2022 as a top place to work. DMI has earned top workplace awards in several other geographic locations in the U.S. and as a remote workplace employer. They have additionally received multiple Culture Excellence recognitions for Leadership, Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, and Purpose & Values.

Eric Rubino, CEO, Energage, said: "Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees. That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Marion Ticknor, chief people officer, DMI, said: "Much more than a tagline, Human at the Core is a commitment— to serve people over technology. That is why we aim to provide industry-leading benefits that support our employees' total well-being while also offering global learning and development opportunities and an exciting pipeline of projects across industries and domains. This award is further validation that we are taking the right path as a company, creating an environment that allows our people to grow both personally and professionally."

About DMI

DMI is a global leader in digital strategy, design, transformation, and support services. We bring together an integrated set of industry and technology solutions that combine both public and private sector expertise to deliver human-centric innovation at scale. Born digital, DMI has been delivering secure, mission-critical technology solutions since 2002 for more than a hundred Fortune 1,000 enterprises, various state and local government agencies and all fifteen U.S. federal departments. DMI has grown to 2,100+ employees globally and has been continually recognized by top industry analysts as a market leader as well as named a Top Workplace in both regional and national categories. www.DMInc.com

