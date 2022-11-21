Jerry Carter Inducted into the Texas Housing Hall of Honor

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) revealed that Jerry Carter has been inducted into the 2022 Texas Housing Hall of Honor as voted upon by the Texas Housing Hall of Honor Board of Governors. The ceremony took place on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at The LINE Hotel in Austin, Texas. He became the 31st member to join this elite group of trendsetters.

For over 40 years, Jerry Carter has been providing leadership across the NAHB federation and in his community.

His most memorable service that reached all corners of Texas was serving as the chair of TAB's Building Standards Task Force to develop and pass HB 730 which created the Texas Residential Construction Commission. This was landmark legislation for our industry and state.

Carter also helped develop an "Alternate Prescriptive Energy Code Table" in 2003, TAB's Stormwater Compliance Training Program in 2004 (the first of its kind collaboration between the Environment Protection Agency, the Texas Association of Builders, and the National Association of Home Builders), and "Right to Repair" legislation in 2004. Jerry has provided impactful and meaningful contributions throughout the decades.

Jerry was honored in 2004 with TAB's J.B. Sandlin Builder of the Year award and served as President of the Texas Association of Builders in 2007.

About the Texas Association of Builders: Founded in 1946, the Texas Association of Builders is an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders and has 26 local home builders associations across Texas. With a membership of nearly 10,000 representing over 758,000 jobs and more than $71.5 billion annually in the Texas economy, TAB plays a crucial role in providing housing for Texans. For more information about the Texas Association of Builders, visit www.TexasBuilders.org.

