Syndax Announces Participation at Evercore ISI Annual HealthCONx Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Annual HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib (SNDX-5613), a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, both currently in pivotal trials. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

