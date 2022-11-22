InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Baby Bottle Holder (LVT 333)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient way for a parent to bottle-feed a baby and complete other tasks simultaneously," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the JADA. My design eliminates the need to prop a bottle with rolled blankets or towels."

The invention provides a hands-free way to hold a bottle for a baby. In doing so, it allows the parent to multi-task or attend to other activities. As a result, it increases convenience. It also helps to prevent a dropped or lost bottle. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for parents with babies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LVT-333, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

