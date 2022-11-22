Sotheby's International Realty Opens First Office in Kazakhstan

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced the opening of Kazakhstan Sotheby's International Realty, signifying the brand's continued expansion to nearly 220 offices in the EMEIA region.

Kazakhstan Sotheby's International Realty is owned and operated by Andrei Manoukovski and will be led by CEO, Diana Alieva, who bring nearly 30 years of collective real estate experience to the company. The company is headquartered in the city of Almaty and will service the entire country, including the cities of Almaty, Astana, Shimkent, Aktobe, and Pavlador.

"Kazakhstan is known for its hospitality, authentic cuisine, and being rich in nature," said Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby's International Realty. "The country debuted on the Global Fintech Index in 2021 and investors are demonstrating interest in the country's real estate market. There is also a growing trend to increase new development projects. Our continued international expansion further enables our brand to grow strategically and provide added referral opportunities for our clients. I look forward to working with Diana and the entire Kazakhstan Sotheby's International Realty team."

"Our mission is to demonstrate the benefits of real estate investments to clients and our region," said Alieva. "Kazakhstan is a country with established luxury. Clients value quality and trust brands with history. Currently, there are no real estate brands in the region that offer global recognition. Our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty allows us to differentiate ourselves as a company that represents high standards, heritage, and luxury."

The company has several agents, and their team consists of financial and investment specialists to aid clients on the market and their real estate portfolios.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 26,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in over 1,000 offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide. Kazakhstan Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

