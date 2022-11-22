SportsGrid Network launches on Xiaomi Mi TV + in España

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid, the world's first and only 24-hour streaming FAST channel serving the massive sports wagering audience, announced the launch of the video network on the Xiaomi Mi TV + in España. SportsGrid is available today on the Xiaomi Mi TV platform joining the wide selection of free channels across many programming genres including movies, TV shows, sports, news, comedy and more. The SportsGrid Network viewer experience amplifies the emergence of new levels of fan engagement among Men 18-34 with the convergence between live event coverage and real-time sports wagering.

"With users consuming more and more streaming video content every year, we believe it is important to let users experience quality content in new ways. We're happy to work with SportsGrid to connect Xiaomi users to watch the live sports wagering coverage of major sports events. We look forward to the launch of the SportsGrid Network to provide the real time scores, data, and intelligence to benefit our users." said Hanson Han, Director of Business Development, Xiaomi International.

"As we approach the FIFA 2022 World Cup, SportsGrid is extremely pleased to be covering the live global event with the real-time odds, moneylines, and gaming data for our connected worldwide viewers. SportsGrid has developed strategic global content alliance relationships with the Sporting News, Legal Sports Report, the Parleh (Canada), and Sportradar to augment the network's worldwide coverage. The SportsGrid strategic content alliance is a collaborative initiative bringing together the strategy, reporting, and editorial resources of each participating media organization." Said Charles Theiss, SportsGrid Chief Media Officer.

Amagi, the leader in media SaaS for broadcast and connected TV, has supported SportsGrid's rapid international growth with their next-generation media technology solutions accelerating the worldwide distribution and monetization of the network.

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of "Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users' hearts", Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. The company's market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked no. 3 globally in 2021. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, more than 400 million smart devices connected to its platform as of September 30, 2021, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2021, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the third time, ranking 338th, up 84 places compared to 2020.

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia technology platform providing innovative digital solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and mobile technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. With the seismic shift towards multiscreen IP, cloud, and data-driven distribution of sports content, SportsGrid launched an innovative video content management and distribution initiative in 2020. The video distribution platform syndicates the exclusive SportsGrid short-form programming to premium publishers to grow and engage their digital sports gaming audiences. SportsGrid, Inc. is the content source and destination to serve the massive sports gaming audience with unrivaled best-of-breed programming, technology, data, and gaming analysis.

