Kingswood Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Time to Consummate Business Combination

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (" we ", " us ", " our ", or the " Company "), has announced today that it was exercising its option to extend the time available to consummate its business combination to May 24, 2023 and $69,218.35 will be deposited into Company's trust account within five (5) calendar days following the date hereof.

We are a blank check company incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware on July 27, 2020 for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this proxy statement as our initial business combination. While we may pursue our initial business combination target in any stage of its corporate evolution or in any industry or sector, we are focusing our search on companies with favorable growth prospects and attractive returns on invested capital.

In connection with the Special Meeting, Company has filed with the SEC and sent to its stockholders a definitive proxy statement. COMPANY'S STOCKHOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, IN CONNECTION WITH COMPANY'S SOLICITATION OF PROXIES FOR THE SPECIAL MEETING TO APPROVE THE EXTENSION AMENDMENT PROPOSAL AND THE OTHER PROPOSALS SET FORTH THEREIN, BECAUSE IT CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE SPECIAL MEETING. The definitive proxy statement has been mailed to Company's stockholders as of the record date for the Special Meeting. Company's stockholders can also obtain copies of the definitive proxy statement, and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the Special Meeting, without charge, at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Kingswood Acquisition Corp., Michael Nessim, Chief Executive Officer, 17 Battery Place, Room 625, New York, NY 10004; Tel: (212) 404-7002; mnessim@kingswoodus.com.

Company and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of Company's stockholders in connection with the Special Meeting. COMPANY'S STOCKHOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS MAY OBTAIN, WITHOUT CHARGE, MORE DETAILED INFORMATION REGARDING THE DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS OF COMPANY IN ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021, WHICH WAS FILED WITH THE SEC ON MARCH 31, 2022. INFORMATION REGARDING THE PERSONS WHO MAY, UNDER SEC RULES, BE DEEMED PARTICIPANTS IN THE SOLICITATION OF PROXIES TO COMPANY'S STOCKHOLDERS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SPECIAL MEETING SET FORTH IN THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT THAT COMPANY HAS FILED FOR THE SPECIAL MEETING AND OTHER MATTERS TO BE VOTED AT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION SPECIAL MEETING WILL BE SET FORTH IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION WHEN AVAILABLE. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Special Meeting is included in the definitive proxy statement that Company has filed with the SEC for the Special Meeting.

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

