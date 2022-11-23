Trustfeed has reached an outstanding 300 million business listings

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustfeed's (OTC: TRFE) database is skyrocketing and set a new record with an increase to an astronomical 300 million companies listed on the Trustfeed.com review and rating platform. This huge increase of business listings is driven by Trustfeed's proprietary software that automatically retrieves and validates information from the Internet about any company in the world. All 300 million companies are expected to be fully updated by 1st quarter 2023, after which companies will be invited to take control of their profile and add additional information, images, logos, etc.

89% of consumers check reviews prior to purchasing. Our vision is that on Trustfeed.com you should be able to find trustworthy information and reviews on any business, anywhere, and at any time.

With a database of 300 million companies, Trustfeed should be able to take a unique position in the market for business reviews and ratings.

During December, companies will have the opportunity to get a sponsored listing in the search results of our webpage, which will cost from USD 59-189 per year for up to 10 keywords, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Compared to Trustfeed's 300 million companies, Yelp has approximately 5 million business listed and a Market cap of $2 billion.

Trustfeed will be lengths above Yelp and other major players in the market for business listings when it comes to information. "With this in mind, Trustfeed current market cap of around USD 140 is severely undervalued", says Rasmus Refer CEO of Trustfeed.

