Trina Solar scores 100% in 2022 BNEF Bankability Survey, 210mm modules taking the lead in bankability

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has been awarded as bankable by all survey respondents in the PV Module and Inverter Bankability 2022 report issued by BloombergNEF. With this report, Trina Solar is now the only module manufacturer to be rated as bankable for 7 consecutive years by 100% of the industry respondents participating in the annual BloombergNEF survey.

The BloombergNEF PV Module and Inverter Bankability 2022 also cited the annual photovoltaic module reliability scorecard report issued by the internationally authoritative certification body PV Evolution Labs. The PVEL report affirmed the outstanding performance of Trina Solar's modules in terms of reliability and power generation capacity. The company was once again named the world's Top Performer module manufacturer.

In addition, there is an obvious rise in acceptance for modules manufactured with 210mm cells. The report shows that the industry has quickly accepted 210mm dimensions, with 96% of respondents this year considering 210mm modules bankable. Trina Solar 600W+ ultra-high-power modules, created upon the 210mm product technology platform, follows the LCOE-oriented principle and delivers lower LCOE and greater value to customers.

Recently, Trina Solar has released the Vertex N 595W, with increased power of 30W and increased efficiency of up to 22%, and Vertex N 690W, with increased power of 70W over reference n-type modules in the market and increased efficiency of up to 22.2%. Trina Solar is committed to meeting customers' needs by delivering settings-based solutions. As a result of its low voltage design, the Vertex N 595W module is highly compatible with the trackers by fully utilizing the length of the tracker. Vertex N 690W module is the best choice for utility-scale power stations for offering lower LCOE.

The BloombergNEF report says that a company's financial health, record of its modules in the field and manufacturer warranties are important indicators for financial institutions in their evaluation of PV manufacturers' bankability. It contacts banks, EPCs, independent power providers and technical advisers worldwide and conducts in-depth interviews with quality inspectors and technology experts. The survey coverage is thus wide and the evaluation is open and transparent. As one of the most credible third-party research institutions in the global new energy market, the report is seen as an invaluable reference for business credit at many financial institutions.

As a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, Trina Solar is committed to bringing its product advantages and working with global partners to lead the way in smart solar energy solutions for a net-zero future.

