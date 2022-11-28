Andreozzi + Foote Investigating Lawsuit Against Elverson-Honeybrook Area EMS for Child Pornography Created by Former Chief Jason McCully

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Between October 26, 2021, and May 24, 2022, authorities allege Jason McCully, former chief of the Elverson-Honeybrook Area EMS in Berks County, Pennsylvania, used a hidden camera to record women and girls using the bathroom. McCully allegedly recorded more than half a dozen women and girls with a camera concealed in a toiletry bag positioned on the sink. Elverson-Honey Brook EMS serves 13 municipalities in three Pennsylvania counties: Chester, Berks, and Lancaster.

McCully has been charged with a long list of crimes, including possession of child pornography. McCully was initially arrested on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, and was charged with several additional crimes on September 12, 2022. McCully's charges relate to McCully's alleged recording of eight female victims, including two minor girls under the age of 18.

Whether the Elverson-Honeybrook Area EMS is legally responsible for McCully's conduct or not is unknown currently. But it is important that McCully's victims receive full justice, and that anyone responsible for sexual abuse and exploitation is held accountable. Andreozzi + Foote is currently investigating whether Elverson-Honeybrook Area EMS, or any other institution, may share responsibility for McCully's alleged crimes.

