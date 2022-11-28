Arthrex, Richard Wolf Announce Partnership to Expand Comprehensive Operative Care Solutions

Industry leaders collaborate to address U.S. hospital, surgical center needs through advanced, complementary operating room technology

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthrex and Richard Wolf, global leaders in minimally invasive surgical technology and solutions, announced a U.S.-based partnership to offer comprehensive technology and product offerings in urology, gynecology and general surgery.

"Arthrex and Richard Wolf are united in their missions to advance health care and improve patient outcomes. Through this partnership, health care professionals in the U.S. will experience a comprehensive and complimentary line of surgical solutions for urology, gynecology and general surgery in a single package," said Arthrex Director of Global Endoscopy Jeremy Roberts. "This offering includes operating room integration, 4K image clarity with fluorescence imaging, advanced insufflation, specialized manual instrumentation and flexible imaging."'

Arthrex's Synergy brand is the fastest-growing surgical imaging solution in operating rooms worldwide. This innovative system allows health care professionals to experience the value of interconnectivity, high-quality 4K image clarity and dynamic patient-engagement application, helping to improve quality of care while driving efficiency and controlling costs.

As a global leader in minimally invasive medicine, Richard Wolf has been dedicated to improving patient outcomes through endoscopic innovation in the fields of urology, gynecology and general surgery for more than 100 years. In the pursuit of the spirit of excellence, Richard Wolf prides itself on product quality and surgical innovation.

"Richard Wolf is excited to engage in this collaboration in the U.S. with Arthrex," said Jim Fagan, U.S. Corporate Director of Sales and Marketing for Richard Wolf. "This partnership will instantly complement each company's product portfolios and allow our mutual customers to experience the full breadth of surgical innovation that both Arthrex and Richard Wolf have to offer."

About Arthrex

Arthrex Inc., headquartered in Naples, Florida, is a global leader in multispecialty, minimally invasive surgical technology, medical research, manufacturing and medical education. Arthrex develops and releases more than 1,000 new products and procedures every year to advance minimally invasive orthopedics, trauma, spine and arthroplasty innovation worldwide and specializes in the latest 4K multispecialty surgical visualization and OR integration technology solutions. For more information, visit www.arthrex.com.

About Richard Wolf

Richard Wolf is a full-service provider in endoscopy, offering a wide range of instrumentation and system solutions for minimally invasive medicine. With more than 16 subsidiaries and 130 distributors, Richard Wolf meets the needs of surgeons, medical professionals and patients with high-quality, precision endoscopic instruments. For more information, please visit www.richard-wolf.com.

