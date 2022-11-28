The French Pavilion makes a strong showing at Winter Fancy Food 2023

The French Pavilion will once again showcase the best France has to offer with 30 companies spanning a wide range of gourmet food sectors : from candies to charcuterie to ready-made meals and exquisite desserts. The Pavilion will feature free-from options and meat alternatives in addition to well-known French classics.

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A regular presence at the Fancy Food Shows, Business France is returning to the Winter edition with a pavilion of 30 exhibitors under the Taste France branding. This year's pavilion has an impressive diversity of exhibitors, including dairy, sweets, snacks, ready-made meals, frozen foods, spices, oils, charcuterie, and more. The French delegation would not certainly be complete without its famous cheeses – the 2023 edition will include 8 cheese and dairy product exhibitors highlighting regional specialties.

French pavilion @ winter fancy food show (PRNewswire)

In addition, the French Pavilion will feature several innovative or unusual products, including PCB Creations' delicate confectionary decorations, OTC Concept's new metal box packaging tool for candies, and Maison Francis Miot's sweet fruit tapenade, For professionals looking for products that follow current health trends or specific dietary regimes, the Pavilion will offer several free-from or otherwise health-focused products, like Ensemble's plant-based chicken alternative or Chocmod's keto-friendly chocolate truffles.

"We are delighted to return to the Winter Fancy Food show with such a varied selection of exhibitors that truly exemplify the Taste France Brand ", said Jacques Epangue, Business Unit Manager (food & beverages) at Business France North America. "With both savory and sweet products, ranging from snacks to full meals to desserts, the French Pavilion has every type of meal, even for consumers on-the-go, with our selection of frozen and ready-made products."

Find the French pavilion at booth 1475 in the West Hall

MEDIA CONTACT (UNITED STATES)

North America Communications

Business France North America

Katrina Perito

Email : katrina.perito@businessfrance.fr

Launched in 2020, Taste France is the label embodying the French gastronomy while promoting the whole agricultural and agri-food downstream ecosystem gathering a diversity of food-service professionals ranging from producers to suppliers.

www.tastefranceforbusiness.com #TasteFrance

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France.

www.businessfrance.fr @businessfrance #BusinessFrance

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1955196/French_pavilion.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1821719/Business_France_Logo.jpg

Business France Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Business France North America