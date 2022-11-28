InventHelp Inventors Develop Under-The-Sink Back Rest for Plumbers (SDW 110)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a safer, more comfortable way to lie on the back or side when working under a sink," said one of two inventors, from Hesperia, Calif., "so we invented the PLUMB PERFECT. Our design eliminates discomfort and it could help to prevent injuries caused by resting or twisting against a sharp cabinet edge."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to support the back when working on plumbing under a sink. In doing so, it increases comfort and safety. It also helps to reduce back strain. As a result, it enables the user to perform lower cabinet plumbing work for extended periods of time. The invention features a portable and compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for plumbers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDW-110, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp