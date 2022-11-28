OneWell and Artemis Care Inc. partner to provide a new service to ensure Clients' independence and safety in their homes: Introducing - SmartCare by OneWell

LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWell, a nationwide home health services provider is pleased to announce its new collaboration with Artemis Care Inc., a New Jersey-based remote care technology company. OneWell's innovative service offering, SmartCare by OneWell, and Artemis Care Inc.'s eCare4You remote care platform will together empower qualified clients to remain independent, healthy, and safe in their homes and communities. SmartCare by OneWell will provide clients with timely reminders for social and medical appointments, activities of daily living, and medicines, along with daily check-ins in their preferred language. Clients with medical needs can utilize easy-to-use equipment to measure their vital signs and submit tailored health assessments via Alexa or smartphones. Clients may also book Uber rides and schedule in-home assistance through SmartCare by OneWell, making it a comprehensive care solution for their requirements. This program enables OneWell's clients what they cherish most, the opportunity to live with dignity and independence.

"We made a promise to build an integrated system to deliver healthcare efficiently at a lower cost. SmartCare by OneWell delivers on this promise by providing higher quality care at a lower cost to our clients; allowing them to be safer and healthier in their homes and communities," said Aytekin Oldaç, President & CEO of OneWell.

"This opportunity to partner with OneWell and integrate our technology with OneWell's superlative services brings the best of all worlds to the participants, allowing them to be more independent, cared for, and safer at home. The ability to personalize and customize the solution to individual care needs means that the participants will get the right care they need when they need it," said Arun Bantval, Founder and President of Artemis Care Inc.

SmartCare by OneWell uses conversational technology like Alexa to ensure participant safety and a regular daily routine. Data is collected via approved medical equipment to produce helpful readings through a portal that is easily accessible. All information is securely managed in compliance with HIPAA and other relevant requirements.

