Trip.com Group signed a new strategic agreement with Kazakh Tourism

SHANGHAI, Nov. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group and the National Company Kazakh Tourism signed a new cooperation agreement at the World Travel Market exhibition in London earlier this month.

Following several successful events held in Kazakhstan, the National Company "Kazakh Tourism" was established in 2017 with the goal of continuing to promote Kazakhstan as a travel destination on a global scale.

From left to right: Amanda Wang, Global Sales Director at Trip.com Group with Talgat Amanbayev, Chairman of the Board (PRNewswire)

Under the scope of the agreement, Trip.com Group will leverage its leading global platforms: Ctrip, Trip.com Skyscanner, Travix and MakeMyTrip to jointly develop and promote tourism in Kazakhstan.

Kazakh Tourism Chairman Talgat Amanbayev: "Kazakhstan is proactively promoting international tourism, primarily by opening its borders to tourists. 78 countries are exempt from visa requirements for entry. Kazakhstan now allows Chinese and Indian residents to enter without a visa for up to 14 days."

Chairman and Co-Founder of Trip.com Group, James Liang, Said: "We are pleased to pen a new strategic agreement with Kazakh Tourism, and together, through a series of strategic campaigns, will stimulate travel recovery to the region."

The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan's brand manager for tourism, Kazakh Tourism, offers a systematic and complete positioning of the country on both the domestic and international markets.

Kazakh Tourism Chairman Talgat Amanbayev: "We are thrilled to resume work with one of the tourism industry's most prominent initiatives. Our team will certainly learn a significant amount of information. The results of our activities, including those related to digitalization, will thereafter be published."

Trip.com Group will support destination partnerships through a series of promotional activities, leveraging key resources and its fast-growing global network of assets to develop Kazahk's tourism industry and encourage international travellers to visit.

Kazakh Tourism places a high priority on country marketing and promotion. Mainly owing to the advertising campaign "Kazakhstan. Very nice!" has made a strong statement about itself in the international market.

The most prominent tourist destination in Central Asia started to expand the scope of its target markets after the pandemic, emphasising Asia and the Middle East, even though Kazakhstan's active tourist markets were European countries. The Kazakh government has high expectations for the Chinese and Indian markets.

END

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

Follow us on: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube

About Kazakh Tourism

"Kazakh Tourism" National Company" JSC was established in 2017 following numerous successful events held in the country in order to continue promotion of Kazakhstan globally as a travel destination. Being the country's brand manager for tourism and a subsidiary of the Ministry of Culture and Sports, ensures comprehensive and holistic positioning of the country both internationally and domestically. We place our focus on marketing and promotion of the country, attracting investments into tourism, and implementing the National Tourism Development Strategy until 2025. Kazakh tourism in its daily activities rely on partnership and alliances with international travel associations, development organizations, travel trade and media companies.

Website: Kazakh Tourism

Instagram: Instagram

TikTok: TikTok

Trip.com Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group Limited) (PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trip.com Group