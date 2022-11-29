Analysis Group Promotes Kris Comeaux to Managing Principal, Eric Korman to Principal

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, is pleased to announce the promotions of Kris Comeaux to Managing Principal and Eric Korman to Principal.

"I'm thrilled to recognize the hard work, creativity, and dedication of these consultants," said Martha S. Samuelson, CEO and Chairman of Analysis Group. "Among their many accomplishments, they have assisted clients in a number of high-profile false and deceptive advertising matters and complex securities fraud matters."

Ms. Comeaux is a widely respected economist, known for her work on complex commercial disputes, antitrust and finance matters, mass arbitration proceedings, regulatory investigations, and corporate strategy concerns. Ms. Comeaux's work regularly involves examination of theories of liability, development of models to quantify damages, and both quantitative and qualitative analyses of allegations of negligence or punitive damages. Among her many contributions to significant cases, Ms. Comeaux has:

Charles Tillage, et al. v. Comcast Corporation, et al. ). In this matter, Ms. Comeaux led a team in support of multiple experts who assessed the extent to which the fee disclosures in Comcast's advertisements affected consumer behavior, evaluated the industry and competitive environment, and evaluated the plaintiffs' experts' method for estimating damages. Supported Comcast in an unfair competition and false advertising class action lawsuit (). In this matter, Ms. Comeaux led a team in support of multiple experts who assessed the extent to which the fee disclosures in Comcast's advertisements affected consumer behavior, evaluated the industry and competitive environment, and evaluated the plaintiffs' experts' method for estimating damages.

Federal Trade Commission [FTC] v. Intuit Inc.). Ms. Comeaux led the support of the experts' court submissions rebutting claims made by the FTC and its marketing and surveys experts. Supported Intuit in a deceptive advertising lawsuit (). Ms. Comeaux led the support of the experts' court submissions rebutting claims made by the FTC and its marketing and surveys experts.

Ms. Comeaux is also a leader of Analysis Group's affinity group AGWomen+ and active in the firm's diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Mr. Korman's experience spans finance, class action, regulatory, and antitrust matters. His extensive securities litigation experience has included providing damages exposure analyses, supporting counsel in mediation, and supporting experts in their preparation of testimony and expert reports on class certification, liability, and damages issues in numerous Rule 10b-5 and Section 11 matters. In ERISA litigation, he has evaluated investment performance, fees, portfolio management, mutual funds, and stable value funds. In wholesale electric power markets, Mr. Korman has contributed key analyses and testimony to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in several M&A and other competition-related proceedings. Among his many contributions to pivotal cases, Mr. Korman has:

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Shareholder Litigation , In re Twitter, Inc. Securities Litigation , and In re Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Securities Litigation . In these cases, Mr. Korman assisted counsel in mediation, and supported several experts in preparing expert reports and deposition testimony on class certification, liability, and damages issues. Supported clients in multiple securities litigation matters, including, and. In these cases, Mr. Korman assisted counsel in mediation, and supported several experts in preparing expert reports and deposition testimony on class certification, liability, and damages issues.

Provided testimony to FERC on competition issues in electric power markets for clients including Idaho Power, MidAmerican Energy Company, Cypress Creek Renewables, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, and Minnesota Power.

Mr. Korman also has a key leadership role in the San Francisco office.

