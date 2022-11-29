being Me Foundation Launches Cutting-Edge Ontological Service Enhancing Well-Being for LGBTQIA+ Young Adults

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founders Lin & Esther Weinberg announce the launch of The being Me Foundation, its series of Ontological-based coaching services designed to directly address the ongoing mental health crises among LGBTQIA+ young adults in the United States. being Me is partnering with coaches trained in ontological distinctions, along with LGBTQIA+ housing and mental health service providers, to give young LGBTQIA+ adults, ages 18 to 25, the tools they need to break destructive mindsets and flourish as adults.

According to the Trevor Foundation, 1.8 million LGBTQIA+ youth and young adults, ages 13-24, seriously considered suicide within the last year. 53% of the same age group report symptoms of depression, and 69% report feeling anxiety. 80% said they wanted mental health care, but 60% of those respondents were unable source such care.

Conversely, LGBTQIA+ youth and young adults who feel safe and accepted in their communities and families had significantly lower rates of anxiety, depression and suicide. being Me intends to provide a safe community for LGBTQIA+ young adults seeking help for mental health struggles.

"Our foundation is meant to empower young adults so they can breakthrough their obstacles and forge healthier mental and behavioral patterns that will serve them for a lifetime," said Lin Weinberg, co-founder and CEO of being Me. "These young adults will turn into the next generation's leaders and mentors, and we believe they will make an impact on this crisis, and even potentially end it."

The organization offers a range of custom-designed programs for LGBTQIA+ young adults, including intensive retreats, weekly sessions, six-month programs, yearly programs and one-on-one counseling.

being Me is seeking partners who either work with LGBTQIA+ youth or who are concerned about this ongoing mental health crisis and want to contribute to solutions. The organization is also currently hiring International Coaching Federation (ICF) credentialed Ontological Coaches to help facilitate our coaching retreats, workshops and to coach our participants.

Businesses or individuals who want to show their commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community can also sponsor programs, from making one-on-one sessions to full retreats, free for young adults seeking assistance from the program.

Anyone interested in services, partnerships or sponsorships can learn more at www.beingme.foundation.

About being Me Foundation

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the being Me Foundation creates breakthroughs using global Ontological coaching and leadership programs that redefine diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging for LGBTQIA+ young adults and allies. A 501c.3 organization, the foundation's vision is to create a worldwide movement of difference makers who stand for collective human dignity and a relentless drive to create a legacy of belonging and possibility. For more information, visit www.beingme.foundation.

