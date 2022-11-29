Caylent Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award, Innovation Partner of the Year

Caylent recognized as Innovation Partner of the Year, North America winner.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caylent is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Caylent Awarded Innovation Partner of the Year, North America, at AWS re:Invent 2022 (PRNewswire)

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2022, the Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

As companies look towards the next iteration of cloud, Caylent fuels cloud native adoption by working with customers in a "do with" model where we enable their innovation and business outcomes by being fully ingrained in their technology teams. Through Caylent's co-delivery model, we work backwards from business goals to derive the customer's technical requirements.

"Caylent is honored to receive this prestigious award, in its inaugural year," said JP La Torre, CEO at Caylent. "As Innovation Partner of the Year for North America, our team can help organizations achieve their technology goals on AWS no matter the size or complexity." David Close, VP of Alliances and Go-To-Market added, "This award is a huge validation that demonstrates our commitment to bring out the best of people and technology and creative innovative solutions to help our clients use AWS to solve complex business challenges or take advantage of new market opportunities."

"Caylent helped us deliver the platform to seamlessly support our recommendation engine, helping to train models faster and produce great conversion results from our promotions," said Effie Baram, Senior Director of Platform Engineering at Upside. "They have been a significant contributor to our success, helping us scale our engine to more verticals and accelerate our growth. They have expert engineers who work hand-in-hand with our teams to ensure seamless delivery and enablement on AWS."

For the first time, Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across a number of award categories and specialization areas awarded at both the regional and global level where all AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global program, focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

"AWS Partners are at the center of unlocking value for global customers, across a wide range of industries," said Ruba Borno, Vice President, Worldwide Channels and Alliances at AWS. "We are honored to launch the inaugural Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, and thank all the nominees and winners for accelerating our customers' cloud transformation journey."

A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria. Caylent is excited to announce it has received Innovation Partner of the Year in North America recognizing organizations that deliver innovative consulting, professional, managed, and value-added resale services. Winners have demonstrated proof in delivering outstanding customer experience via an integrated lifecycle of services, from initial assessments, architecting, developing and deployment of cloud environments to ongoing migration and management of cloud infrastructure and applications.

About Caylent

Caylent is a cloud native services company that helps organizations bring the best out of their people and technology. We are living in a software-defined world where technology is at the core of every business. To thrive in this paradigm, organizations need to empower their people and processes through technology. Caylent is uniquely positioned to fuel that engine of innovation by bringing ambitious ideas to life for our customers. We work with customers to build, scale and optimize sophisticated cloud solutions using deep subject matter expertise to deliver world class outcomes through an agile co-delivery model.

Caylent holds the AWS Migration Services Competency, AWS SaaS Competency, AWS DevOps Services Competency, AWS Healthcare Competency and is part of the Amazon EKS, Amazon Control Tower, Amazon Opensearch and AWS Graviton Service Delivery Programs. Caylent's core practice areas include: Migration, Application Modernization, Cloud Data Engineering, Cloud Native Application Development, Security & Compliance, and DevOps. Learn more at https://caylent.com/

Caylent Fuels Cloud Native (PRNewsfoto/Caylent) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caylent