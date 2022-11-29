Desert Imaging Deploys densitas® intelliMammo™ A.I. Solutions for Breast Screening Services

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Densitas® Inc., a global provider of A.I. solutions for digital mammography and breast screening announced that Desert Imaging has implemented the densitas® IntelliMammo™ platform across their health system. The adoption of intelliMammo™ reinforces Desert Imaging's established commitment to maintaining robust organization-wide quality improvement initiatives.

IntelliMammo™ provides Desert Imaging with on-demand actionable information and streamlined workflows to establish efficient, effective, and sustainable quality assurance and compliance processes.

The intelliMammo™ A.I. engine acts as a second reader to radiological technologists at point-of-care for image quality on every mammogram. Instructional content on appropriate positioning techniques is flagged for display by A.I. generated image quality assessments while the patient is still in the exam room, and supports reduced technical recalls and improved mammography quality.

"We are excited that our technologists are now empowered with synchronous feedback from intelliMammo™ to support improved mammography quality across our organization." said Raul Arizpe, President of Desert Imaging. "IntelliMammo™ equips our mammography facilities with state-of-the-art technology to cost-effectively support mammography quality improvement for better patient care and clinical outcomes. Densitas' collaboration to accommodate bespoke workflow requirements was vital to a seamless implementation."

IntelliMammo™ also provides Desert Imaging with comprehensive FDA Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA) EQUIP workflows and on-demand report generation that provides a framework for continuous quality improvement that aggregates and presents quality indicators across their sites, and supports ACR/MQSA compliance.

"We are excited to welcome Desert Imaging into our growing customer base as our market expansion accelerates at a time when MQSA and ACR quality and compliance requirements are increasingly demanding more resources," said Mo Abdolell, CEO Densitas. "IntelliMammo™ addresses complex issues surrounding operational efficiencies amidst a national understaffing crisis that is exacerbating chronic burnout of radiologists and technologists country-wide."

About Densitas®

Densitas® is a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions for breast cancer screening, focused on quality, safety, efficiency, and precision breast health. Densitas® designs intuitive solutions that boost the ability of hospitals and imaging centers that perform mammography to improve efficiencies, meet FDA/ACR compliance requirements, and support early breast cancer detection and treatment. For more information, visit www.densitashealth.com .

About Desert Imaging

Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, Desert Imaging Services, LP, is a privately-owned diagnostic imaging company that combines state-of-the-art technology with compassionate, quality care. With four clinics and two mobile units available across El Paso, Desert Imaging provides the highest quality radiological services by way of MRI, CT Scan, 3D Mammography, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Bone Density, Nuclear Medicine, PET/CT and Vein Treatment. Our dedicated team of Radiologists, Technologists, and Patient Care Associates proudly provide friendly service, great rates, and fast, accurate results. Learn more at www.dielp.com

