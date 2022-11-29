Eve Announces First Vertiport Operator Partner Bluenest by Globalvia, Showcasing its Growing Urban Air Traffic Management Customer Group

MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Air Mobility ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX; EVEXW) has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Bluenest, a company powered by Globalvia dedicated to innovation in advanced air mobility with a focus on vertiport infrastructure, to supply Eve's Urban Air Traffic Management (UATM) software solution in support of future Vertiport Automation Systems. As part of the agreement, the companies will jointly study the use of the software for Urban Air Mobility (UAM) operations by developing an operational model in specific regions and missions according to Bluenest's needs.

"We firmly believe collaboration is the best way to make the future air mobility a reality," highlighted Gema Ferrero, Managing Director of Bluenest by Globalvia. "Therefore, through this strategic collaboration, Eve and Bluenest will be able to better manage vertiport urban air mobility operations and related infrastructure, thus bonding sky and ground between the two companies."

"Collaborating with Bluenest by Globalvia will further increase industry knowledge and perception of Eve as a strong provider of UATM solutions and continue to foster our understanding of vertiport operations," said Andre Stein, Co-CEO of Eve. "Our software will support the integrated operation of UAM aircraft, optimising operational performance and safety, as well as preparing for both scale and eventual integration of uncrewed vehicles."

Eve's UATM software is an agnostic solution aiming to maximize vertiports' efficiency and ensure high resource utilization as well as safe, effective air traffic management. Eve's further development of its UATM customer base demonstrates its commitment to safe and successful vertiport operations and the full ecosystem necessary for a robust UAM market. Bluenest enters a selected group of partners to better improve their UAM operations.

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer S.A.'s more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, a comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW". For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

Bluenest is a Globalvia company for innovation in advanced air mobility, focusing on what we do best, infrastructure. The strategy of Bluenest is to operate a network of vertiports technologically agnostic and designed to be interoperable and environmentally sustainable. Bluenest is firmly committed to empowering the life quality of the citizens and tackling important challenges in congested cities and remote areas by bridging and connecting people and goods. And always adding value across all the UAM/AAM chain while also minimizing the carbon footprint involved. Bluenest is the home or nest for all eVTOLs to land in this new 3D mobility concept. For more information, please visit www.bluenest.io and our Linkedin profile.

Certain statements in this press release include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target", "may", "intend", "predict", "should", "would", "predict", "potential", "seem", "future", "outlook" or other similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Eve's and Bluenest's expectations with respect to the announced agreement and future performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from assumptions, and such differences may be material. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Eve and Bluenest.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ii) failure to realise the anticipated benefits of the announced agreement between Eve and Bluenest; (iii) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Eve; (iv) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Eve; (v) future global, regional or local economic and market conditions, including the growth and development of the urban air mobility market; (vi) the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; (vii) Eve's ability to grow and manage future growth, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its key employees; (viii) Eve's ability to develop new products and solutions, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; (ix) Eve's ability to successfully develop, obtain certification for and commercialise its eVTOL; (x) the effects of competition on Eve's future business; (xi) the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; (xii) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and (xiii) those factors discussed in Eve's Registration Statement on Form S-1/A filed on August 25, 2022 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of Eve filed, or to be filed, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

If any of these risks materialise or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Eve does not presently know or that Eve currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Eve's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Eve anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Eve's assessments to change. However, while Eve may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Eve specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Eve's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

