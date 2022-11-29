Livent and NTU Singapore Announce Research Partnership to Accelerate Innovation in Sustainable Lithium Battery Technologies

PHILADELPHIA and SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) announced today a research collaboration that is intended to drive new advancements in sustainable lithium battery technologies. The joint project will be led by Professor Madhavi Srinivasan, Executive Director of the Energy Research Institute at NTU (ERI@N) and Co-Director of NTU-Singapore CEA Alliance for Research in Circular Economy (SCARCE), a center for excellence in innovative solutions for recycling and recovering valuable elements from e-waste.

"Livent has played an important role in many breakthroughs in battery research and development. By expanding our R&D partnerships, we build on our rich heritage of innovation and continue to push the boundaries of what is possible," said Walter Czarnecki, Chief Commercial Officer at Livent. "We are excited to begin this journey with a pioneering, distinguished scientist like Professor Srinivasan and the entire team at NTU, as we explore new pathways to support advancements in battery technology."

Professor Srinivasan is a renowned academic whose research focuses on the circular economy. She has worked extensively on research initiatives with battery industry leaders and helps advise on public policies for energy and sustainability in Singapore and around the world. She is also the Executive Director of the Sustainability Office at NTU Singapore, which oversees and integrates sustainability initiatives and innovation across the University and its campus.

"NTU Singapore has a strong track record of working closely with industry to commercialize our research into tangible and impactful outcomes. We are excited to work with innovative leaders such as Livent, to advance sustainable lithium battery technologies," said Professor Srinivasan. "We hope to accelerate a more sustainable approach for the lithium-ion batteries used in millions of electric vehicles and portable devices across the world."

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,100 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit livent.com.

About Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

A research-intensive public university, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has 33,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students in the Engineering, Business, Science, Medicine, Humanities, Arts, & Social Sciences, and Graduate colleges.

NTU is also home to world-renowned autonomous institutes – the National Institute of Education, S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Earth Observatory of Singapore, and Singapore Centre for Environmental Life Sciences Engineering – and various leading research centers such as the Nanyang Environment & Water Research Institute (NEWRI) and Energy Research Institute @ NTU (ERI@N).

Under the NTU Smart Campus vision, the University harnesses the power of digital technology and tech-enabled solutions to support better learning and living experiences, the discovery of new knowledge, and the sustainability of resources.

Ranked amongst the world's top universities, the University's main campus is also frequently listed among the world's most beautiful. Known for its sustainability, over 95% of its building projects are certified Green Mark Platinum. Apart from its main campus, NTU also has a medical campus in Novena, Singapore's healthcare district.

For more information, visit http://www.ntu.edu.sg.

