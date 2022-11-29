North China's Cangzhou City to Build Industrial Brand Pavilion with Extended Reality (XR) Technology

CANGZHOU, China, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An industrial brand pavilion aided by the extended reality (XR) technology will be set up in Cangzhou city, in a bid to showcase the developments and blueprints of the city's manufacturing and other mainstay industries, according to the Cangzhou municipal government in north China's Hebei Province this week.

North China’s Cangzhou City Build Industrial Brand Pavilion with Extended Reality (XR) Technology (PRNewswire)

Cangzhou, known as the northern town of the Grand Canal, is an important city in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region and the Bohai Economic Circle. It has strived to be a node of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei world-class city cluster, "One Belt One Road Initiative," and the Beijing-Shanghai Expressway.

To show the beauty and industrial development of Cangzhou in a comprehensive way, the industrial brand pavilion adopts digital and XR technologies, an umbrella term encapsulating virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed Reality (MR), to fully display the achievements of Cangzhou's developments.

The industrial brand pavilion, aided by technologies of XR and a three-dimensional panorama, cloud computing, ultra-high-definition videos, drones, etc., will establish a dynamic database of its 12 mainstay industries, with over 20 enterprises engaged, to welcome visitors to experience the ever-changing ancient canal city.

The pavilion will introduce the city's characteristic industries, especially the leading sectors, including automobile manufacturing, the green chemical industry, pipeline equipment, clothing, clean energy, bio-medicine, advanced re-manufacturing, laser, intelligent equipment, modern logistics, cultural tourism and modern service industry of information application.

By the end of 2025, the pillars of Cangzhou's economy are expected to achieve a total operating income of 500 billion yuan (about 69.4 billion US dollars). Among them, the green chemical industry will have an operating income of 200 billion yuan (about 27.7 billion US dollars), and become one of the country's influential chemical industry bases.

The pipeline industry is expected to have an operating income of 100 billion yuan (about 13.85 billion US dollars) and will become China's well-known demonstration base of smart pipelines.

The clean energy and advanced re-manufacturing industry each will achieve 50 billion yuan (about 6.94 billion US dollars) revenue, becoming a significant energy supply base and resource-efficient regional manufacturing base.

The automobile, modern logistics, and cultural tourism will all reach a revenue level of 20 billion yuan (2.7 billion US dollars) respectively, and form a high-end automobile manufacturing industry cluster, an important logistics hub, and a solid emerging cultural tourism city in northern China.

Each of the biopharmaceutical industry, clothing and apparel industry, laser industry, intelligent equipment industry, and information application industry will achieve an operating income of 10 billion yuan (about 1.39 billion US dollars) and become the country's large-scale industrial center and development node.

Cangzhou will continue to dig deep into its renowned canal culture and accelerate the integration and mutual promotion of emerging and traditional industries. The city will continue to boost its economic, social, cultural, and ecological developments, with a focus on accelerating economic take-off, and present to the world a business card featured by its unique vital pillar industries.

