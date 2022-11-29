Sharebite Announces Strategic Integration with Envoy to Streamline the Corporate Food Ordering Process

The leading meal benefits platform joins forces with Envoy to help companies ease return-to-office plans

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharebite , the #1 food benefits platform designed for the modern workforce, today announced its technology partnership with Envoy , the fastest-evolving workplace platform for flexible work. Companies are looking for efficient ways to feed teams, with 97% of office professionals agreeing that lunch breaks improve their workday, according to a recent study about the impact of workplace benefits*. Adding Sharebite to the Envoy app marketplace offers more options for meal benefits to on-site employees.

The API integration allows Envoy customers to access Sharebite's two core solutions, Stations for in-office group ordering and Passport, a portable meal allowance accepted at virtually all dining establishments and food delivery services.

"Sharebite's philosophy has always been that building flexible solutions will power the future of work - our partnership with Envoy reflects this and creates a perfect symbiosis for our clients," said Amar Shikari, Vice President of Strategy & Operations at Sharebite. "The integration with Envoy introduces a new layer of efficiency by adding real-time data into the ordering process, taking it to the next level by further streamlining the Sharebite experience."

The new integration creates a user-friendly experience across both platforms, automatically adding users to the meal order flow when booking a desk in advance or signing into the office on a given day. Any changes or cancellations will be reflected in real-time, allowing staff to focus on more purposeful work. Data provided through Sharebite's admin portal will also help inform managers and administrators of each day's in-person attendance, resulting in a more efficient allocation of office resources.

Sharebite's mission-driven corporate food benefits platform centralizes food ordering and expense management. In-office and hybrid workers can order meals with zero receipt collection from premium restaurants like Sweetgreen, Cava, Dos Toros, and other local favorites while giving back to the community. Every meal ordered on the Sharebite platform results in the equivalent of a meal donation to alleviate food insecurity in local communities through partnerships with Feeding America ® and City Harvest . To date, Sharebite has donated over 5 million meals**.

To learn more about Sharebite, visit www.sharebite.com . For more information on Envoy, visit www.envoy.com .

About Sharebite

Sharebite is the leading food benefits platform designed for the modern workforce. Combining team orders, flexible solutions, centralized meal allowances, curated restaurant choices, and community impact, Sharebite helps the world's best companies elevate employee engagement. Sharebite's corporate clients include category-leading companies across financial services, tech, legal, consulting, entertainment, agency, real estate, and other verticals. Every transaction made on the Sharebite platform results in a donation to alleviate hunger in local communities via its partnerships with Feeding America® and City Harvest.

*Survey Methodology

Sharebite's survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 500 US office professionals at companies with a minimum of 200 employees, between September 21st and September 28th, 2022, using an email invitation and an online survey. Oversample interviews were conducted to increase the total sample size to 100 per industry in the following industries: financial services, technology, professional services. The data was weighted.

** $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America®on behalf of local member food banks.

