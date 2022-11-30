Dr. Loren Smith Honored as Top US Competition Economist in Lexology Client Choice Awards

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexology has recognized Dr. Loren Smith, Principal & Co-Leader of Brattle's global Antitrust & Competition practice, as a 2022 Client Choice Award winner. Chosen from over 2,500 nominations made by corporate counsel, Dr. Smith was selected as an honoree in the "Competition Economists – United States: District of Columbia" category.

"With his unparalleled approach to quality, his dedication to each matter he works on, and his uncompromising focus on developing staff, Loren models exceptional client service and embodies Brattle's core values," said David J. Hutchings, Brattle Interim President & Principal. "We congratulate Loren on this well-deserved award."

Dr. Smith has been the lead economic expert for both government agencies and private parties in numerous private litigations, regulatory investigations, and federal merger challenges. Recently, he has testified as the lead economic expert on behalf of the government and private parties in federal district court proceedings.

His clients noted that Dr. Smith is "talented, whip-smart, and creative in his econometric analysis and strategic advice" and "great at simplifying complex issues for clients, attorneys, and agencies." Find more commentary from clients, along with his full profile, on Lexology's website.

The Lexology Client Choice Awards acknowledge law firms, partners, and affiliated individuals – working in various areas and jurisdictions – for their exceptional client care, quality of service, and ability to add value to their clients' businesses.

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

