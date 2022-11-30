Elevated Education Aligns with Partners to Get Teens & Young Adults Back into School

Teen Victory Program tailors support to meet the needs of disengaged Arizona youth ages 13-21

PHOENIX, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevated Education announces four unique partnerships established as part of the on-going effort to restore hope among the state's most academically vulnerable and disengaged youth. Effective immediately, young people ages 13 to 21, who need extra guidance in their educational journey, can seek out the Teen Victory Program at: Yavapai Accommodation School District, Paradise Valley Unified School District, ASU Prep South Phoenix and Tempe Union. The program's breadth and reach is made possible thanks to funding from the Arizona Governor's Office. The Teen Victory Program is a one-to-one, customized support system for students that need extra attention and inspiration.

"Thanks to a targeted investment by Governor Ducey, our innovative Teen Victory Program provides a positive alternative to teens and young adults seeking to reengage in their academic success," said James Meehan, CEO of Elevated Education. "As a leader in academic reengagement, we are humbled by the support of our partners and are committed to locating, mentoring and providing a pathway to educational success for disengaged youth."

The Program takes a 'whole-student' approach to reengagement including:

Analysis of participant's education history

Academic mentoring/coaching

Develop individualized learning plan

School reengagement

Student Victory Team meetings (students, parents/guardians, school counselors, elevated mentor)

Ongoing mentoring throughout the school year

"There is nothing more meaningful than helping young people rediscover joy in learning and imagining a future where they are the best version of themselves," said Meehan.

For more information on how a school, school district or student can take advantage of this one-of-a-kind program fill out the online form , call 602-641-4495 or e-mail info@elevatedteens.com.

About Elevated Education

Elevated Education 's mission is to cultivate a rigorous and innovative environment that focuses on each teen's unique abilities and needs to foster profound transformative growth and learning through alternative education and programs. The Elevated Education team has reengaged and educated thousands of teen students over the years.

