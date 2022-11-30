HORMEL FOODS REPORTS RECORD SALES AND DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS GROWTH IN FISCAL 2022; EXPECTS CONTINUED SALES AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN FISCAL 2023

AUSTIN, Minn., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 leading global branded food company, today reported results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The fourth quarter and full year of 2022 reflect one fewer week compared to the prior year. All comparisons are to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 unless otherwise noted.

Hormel Foods corporate logo (PRNewswire)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY - FISCAL 2022

Record net sales of $12.5 billion , up 9%; organic net sales 1 up 6%, excluding the partial-year impact of the Planters ® snack nuts business and an additional week last year

Operating income of $1.3 billion , up 17%; up 13% compared to adjusted operating income 1 of $1.2 billion last year

Operating margin of 10.5% compared to 9.9% last year and compared to adjusted operating margin 1 of 10.2% last year

Pretax earnings of $1.3 billion , up 13%; up 9% compared to adjusted pretax earnings 1 of $1.2 billion last year

Effective tax rate of 21.7% compared to 19.3% last year

Diluted earnings per share of $1.82 , up 10%; up 5% compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 of $1.73 last year

Cash flow from operations of $1.1 billion , up 13%

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY - FOURTH QUARTER

Net sales of $3.3 billion , down 5%; organic net sales 1 up 2%, excluding the impact of an additional week last year

Operating income of $367 million , up 3%

Operating margin of 11.2% compared to 10.4% last year

Pretax earnings of $357 million , up 1%

Effective tax rate of 21.7% compared to 20.0% last year

Diluted earnings per share of $0.51 , comparable to $0.51 last year

Cash flow from operations of $372 million , down 34%

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

"We achieved all-time record sales and double-digit profit growth in fiscal 2022," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. "In addition to delivering year-over-year growth, our team successfully integrated the Planters® business, made progress on our six strategic priorities, showed tremendous resolve in overcoming a challenging operating environment, and laid the groundwork for the next step in our evolution as a global branded company, the Go Forward (GoFWD) initiative."

"In the fourth quarter, our team delivered diluted earnings per share comparable with record results last year, which included an additional week of sales," Snee said. "These results further demonstrate that our brands remain healthy, and the strategic investments we have made are enabling growth. Organic volume and organic net sales growth were led by our center-store grocery portfolio as well as another solid performance from our foodservice businesses. We saw volume and sales2 growth from many retail brands and products in market, including Hormel® Black Label® bacon, SKIPPY® peanut butter products, SPAM® products, Hormel® chili, Hormel Gatherings® party trays and Lloyds® meats. Segment profit growth was due to the Jennie-O Turkey Store segment, as the team effectively managed limited turkey supply and maximized operational performance. We also made progress across our supply chain to increase production capabilities and restore inventories on key product lines."

STRATEGIC EVOLUTION - GoFWD

The company transitioned to three operating segments – Retail, Foodservice and International – and began operating under the new model on Oct. 31, 2022. As part of the transition, implementation activities in the first quarter are expected to include:

Adopting a new organizational design, management structures and accountabilities;

Continuing the work to fully integrate Jennie-O Turkey Store into the company's One Supply Chain and new operating segments; and

Standing up the Brand Fuel Center of Excellence, which will house enterprise-wide brand management expertise, e-commerce capabilities, insights-led innovation and analytical support to further enable data-driven decisions.

"The deliberate and thoughtful steps we have taken thus far are all about creating the Hormel Foods of the future," Snee said. "We are excited for the additional collaboration, capabilities and value we will realize from this transition and are increasingly confident in our ability to drive long-term sustainable growth."

Changes to the company's operating segments have no impact on historical consolidated results of operations, financial position or cash flows. The company will provide recast financial information for fiscal years 2021 and 2022 in February 2023. Earnings will be reported under this structure beginning with the release of fiscal 2023 first quarter results in early March.

FISCAL 2023 GUIDANCE

"We enter the new fiscal year well-positioned in the retail, foodservice and international channels, and expect to drive top-line growth," Snee said. "We believe higher levels of brand investment, increased production capacity and our initial GoFWD actions further support this expectation. We anticipate earnings growth to be driven by our Foodservice and International segments, and improvements across the supply chain."

"We expect to operate in a volatile, complex and high-cost environment again in fiscal 2023," Snee said. "We have benefited from our balanced business model, which is not heavily dependent on any one channel, protein, input or product category. Our long-term strategy to meet consumers where they want to eat, with a broad portfolio of trusted brands and products, will continue to be a key differentiator for our business, helping to drive growth for our customers and operators."



Fiscal 2023 Outlook* Comparison vs Fiscal 2022

Net Sales $12.6 - $12.9 billion +1 - 3%

Diluted Earnings per Share $1.83 - $1.93 +1 - 6%

Effective Tax Rate 21.0 - 23.0% 21.7 %

Depreciation and Amortization ~$285 million +8 %

Capital Expenditures ~$350 million +25 %

* The company's guidance reflects the estimated impact of higher pension expense and higher feed costs for the turkey business.

DIVIDENDS

"Last week, we announced the 57th consecutive yearly increase to our annual dividend to $1.10 per share," Snee said. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver consistent dividend growth and return cash to our shareholders."

Effective Nov. 15, 2022, the company paid its 377th consecutive quarterly dividend at the annual rate of $1.04 per share.

CHANNEL HIGHLIGHTS – FISCAL 2022

Net sales growth for the year was driven by the company's U.S. channels, which benefited from elevated demand for many of its leading retail and value-added foodservice brands, pricing actions to mitigate inflationary pressures and the full-year contribution of the Planters® snack nuts business. Sales for the international channel declined, primarily due to lower export sales. The fourth quarter and full year of 2022 reflect one fewer week compared to the prior year.

















Fourth Quarter

Fiscal Year

Net Sales Percent Change (%)







U.S. Retail (6)

7

U.S. Foodservice (1)

20

International (10)

(7)

Total Net Sales Percent Change (%) (5)

9













SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS – FOURTH QUARTER

Note: The fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 reflects one fewer week compared to the prior year.

Refrigerated Foods

Volume down 19%; organic volume 1 down 13%

Net sales down 7%; organic net sales 1 comparable to last year

Segment profit down 15%

Products such as Hormel® Natural Choice® meats, Hormel® Bacon 1TM fully cooked bacon, Hormel® Fire BraisedTM flame-seared meats, Hormel Gatherings® party trays and Applegate® breaded chicken grew volume and sales for the quarter. Overall net sales declined due to the impact from an additional week in the fourth quarter of last year and lower commodity sales. Consistent with the company's long-term strategy to better align resources to value-added growth, the overall decline in volume was primarily due to lower commodity sales resulting from the company's new pork supply agreement. The decline in segment profit was driven by lower commodity profitability and higher operational, logistics and raw material costs.

Grocery Products

Volume down 4%; organic volume 1 up 4%

Net sales up 3%; organic net sales 1 up 11%

Segment profit down 8%

Net sales increased due to strong demand for SKIPPY® peanut butter and the impact of pricing actions across the Mexican and simple-meals portfolios. Organic volume and net sales gains were led by the SPAM®, SKIPPY®, WHOLLY®, Herdez® and Dinty Moore® brands. Segment profit declined, as pricing actions did not offset the impact from continued inflationary pressures.

Jennie-O Turkey Store

Volume down 32%; organic volume 1 down 27%

Net sales down 15%; organic net sales 1 down 8%

Segment profit up 149%

As anticipated, volume and sales declined as a result of the supply impacts on the company's vertically integrated supply chain from highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Segment profit growth was primarily due to higher commodity prices and improved value-added mix.

International & Other

Volume comparable to last year; organic volume 1 up 8%

Net sales down 2%; organic net sales 1 up 6%

Segment profit down 4%

Volume and net sales growth from the SPAM® and SKIPPY® brands and the multinational businesses were offset by lower fresh pork and refrigerated export sales. Fresh pork sales declined as a result of the company's new pork supply agreement. Segment profit growth in China did not overcome declines in the export business and elevated logistics expenses.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DETAILS - FISCAL 2022

Income Statement

Operating margin for the full year was 10.5%. This compares to 9.9% and 10.2% on an adjusted basis 1 for the previous year. The company continued to be negatively impacted by broad-based inflationary pressures and announced numerous pricing actions throughout the year to combat these pressures.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 7.1%. This compares to 7.5% and 7.2% on an adjusted basis 1 last year. The decline is a result of record net sales and disciplined cost management.

Advertising investments were $157 million compared to $139 million last year. All business segments increased investment compared to the prior year.

The effective tax rate was 21.7% compared to 19.3% last year. Last year's rate included the benefit of one-time state tax discrete items.

Cash Flow Statement

Cash flow from operations was $1.1 billion , up 13% compared to last year.

Dividends paid to shareholders were a record $558 million .

Capital expenditures were $279 million compared to $232 million last year. Large projects in fiscal 2022 included the completion of pepperoni and bacon capacity-expansion projects, an expansion for our SPAM ® family of products to be opened in the first half of fiscal 2023, and many other projects to support growth of branded products and increase automation. Capital expenditures are expected to be $350 million in fiscal 2023, which includes a recently approved investment to support the company's growth in China .

The company did not repurchase shares during fiscal 2022. The company has the capacity to repurchase approximately 4 million shares under its current authorization.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the full year was $263 million .

Balance Sheet

The company is in a strong financial position with ample liquidity, a conservative level of debt and consistent cash flows.

Cash on hand increased to $982 million from $614 million at the beginning of the year.

Total long-term debt is $3.3 billion , unchanged from the beginning of the year.

PRESENTATION

A conference call will be webcast at 8 a.m. CST on Nov. 30, 2022. Access is available at www.hormelfoods.com by clicking on "Investors." The call will also be available via telephone by dialing 888-317-6003 and providing the access code 7127801. An audio replay is available by going to www.hormelfoods.com. The webcast replay will be available at noon CST, Nov. 30, 2022, and will remain on the website for one year.





ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The "forward-looking" information may include statements concerning the Company's outlook for the future as well as other statements of beliefs, future plans, strategies, or anticipated events and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "should result," "believe," "intend," "plan," "are expected to," "targeted," "will continue," "will approximate," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those anticipated or projected, which factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the deterioration of economic conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; potential disruption of operations including at co-manufacturers, suppliers, logistics providers, customers, or other third party service providers; risk of loss of a material contract; the Company's inability to protect information technology systems against, or effectively respond to, cyber attacks or security breaches; deterioration of labor relations, labor availability or increases to labor costs; general risks of the food industry, including food contamination; outbreaks of disease among livestock and poultry flocks; fluctuations in commodity prices and availability of raw materials and other inputs; fluctuations in market demand for the Company's products; damage to the Company's reputation or brand image; climate change, or legal, regulatory, or market measures to address climate change; risks of litigation; potential sanctions and compliance costs arising from government regulation; compliance with stringent environmental regulation and potential environmental litigation; and risks arising from the Company's foreign operations. Please refer to the cautionary statements regarding "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" that appear in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which can be accessed at www.hormelfoods.com in the "Investors" section, for additional information. In making these statements, the Company is not undertaking, and specifically declines to undertake, any obligation to address or update each or any factor in future filings or communications regarding the Company's business or results, and is not undertaking to address how any of these factors may have caused changes to discussions or information contained in previous filings or communications. Though the Company has attempted to list comprehensively these important cautionary risk factors, the Company wishes to caution investors and others that other factors may in the future prove to be important in affecting the Company's business or results of operations. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which represent current views as of the date made.

Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this news release may not sum precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.





END NOTES

1Organic net sales, organic volume, and adjusted financial measurements of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses, adjusted pretax earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these to comparable U.S. GAAP measures following the end notes.

2IRI Panel; Total US All Outlet; 13 weeks ending Oct. 30, 2022, vs year ago.

COMPARISON OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

The non-GAAP adjusted financial measurements of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses, adjusted pretax earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share are presented to provide investors with additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. These measurements exclude the impact of the acquisition-related expenses and accounting adjustments related to the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business. The tax impact was calculated using the effective tax rate for the quarter in which the expenses and accounting adjustments were incurred.

The non-GAAP adjusted financial measurements of organic volume and organic net sales are presented to provide investors with additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Organic net sales and organic volume exclude the impacts of the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business (June 2021) in the Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods and International & Other segments. Organic volume and organic net sales also exclude the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2021 as approximated based on average weekly sales for the fourth quarter (fourteen weeks) ended Oct. 31, 2021.

The company believes these non-GAAP financial measurements provide useful information to investors because they are the measurements used to evaluate performance on a comparable year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP measurements are not intended to be a substitute for U.S. GAAP measurements in analyzing financial performance. These non-GAAP measurements are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The tables below show the calculations to reconcile from the GAAP measures to the non-GAAP adjusted measures.

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES











ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS (NON-GAAP)













Year Ended



October 30,

2022 October 31,

2021

In thousands, except per share amounts Reported

GAAP Reported

GAAP Acquisition

costs and

adjustments Non-GAAP Non-GAAP

% Change Net Sales $ 12,458,806 $ 11,386,189 $ — $ 11,386,189 9.4 Cost of Products Sold 10,294,120 9,458,283 (12,900) 9,445,383 9.0 Gross Profit 2,164,686 1,927,906 12,900 1,940,806 11.5 Selling, General, and Administrative 879,265 853,071 (30,303) 822,768 6.9 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates 27,185 47,763 — 47,763 (43.1) Operating Income 1,312,607 1,122,599 43,203 1,165,802 12.6 Interest and Investment Income (Expense) 28,012 46,878 — 46,878 (40.2) Interest Expense 62,515 43,307 — 43,307 44.4 Earnings Before Income Taxes 1,278,103 1,126,170 43,203 1,169,373 9.3 Provision for Income Taxes 277,877 217,029 5,975 223,004 24.6 Net Earnings 1,000,226 909,140 37,228 946,368 5.7 Less: Net Earnings Attrib. to Noncontrolling

Interest 239 301 — 301 (20.5) Net Earnings Attrib. to Hormel Foods

Corporation $ 999,987 $ 908,839 $ 37,228 $ 946,067 5.7











Diluted Net Earnings Per Share $ 1.82 $ 1.66 $ 0.06 $ 1.73 5.2











Operating Margin (% of Net Sales) 10.5 9.9

10.2



HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)











ORGANIC VOLUME (NON-GAAP)













Fourth Quarter Ended



October 30,

2022 October 31, 2021

Lbs., in thousands Reported GAAP Reported GAAP 53rd Week Organic (Non-GAAP) Non-GAAP % Change Grocery Products 388,270 403,550 (28,825) 374,725 3.6 Refrigerated Foods 530,166 657,488 (46,963) 610,525 (13.2) Jennie-O Turkey Store 163,785 240,771 (17,198) 223,573 (26.7) International & Other 78,269 78,039 (5,574) 72,465 8.0 Total Volume 1,160,490 1,379,848 (98,561) 1,281,287 (9.4)



Year Ended



October 30, 2022 October 31, 2021

Lbs., in thousands Reported GAAP Acquisitions Organic (Non-GAAP) Reported GAAP 53rd Week Organic (Non-GAAP) Non-GAAP % Change Grocery Products 1,499,558 (138,186) 1,361,372 1,340,895 (28,825) 1,312,070 3.8 Refrigerated Foods 2,104,665 (22,127) 2,082,538 2,437,217 (46,963) 2,390,254 (12.9) Jennie-O Turkey Store 703,824 — 703,824 824,184 (17,198) 806,986 (12.8) International & Other 296,122 (3,503) 292,619 330,841 (5,574) 325,267 (10.0) Total Volume 4,604,169 (163,817) 4,440,352 4,933,136 (98,561) 4,834,575 (8.2)

ORGANIC NET SALES (NON-GAAP)













Fourth Quarter Ended



October 30,

2022 October 31, 2021

In thousands Reported GAAP Reported GAAP 53rd Week Organic (Non-GAAP) Non-GAAP % Change Grocery Products $ 934,174 $ 905,030 $ (64,645) $ 840,385 11.2 Refrigerated Foods 1,759,161 1,888,311 (134,879) 1,753,432 0.3 Jennie-O Turkey Store 391,866 459,754 (32,840) 426,914 (8.2) International & Other 198,274 201,655 (14,404) 187,251 5.9 Total Net Sales $ 3,283,475 $ 3,454,751 $ (246,768) $ 3,207,983 2.4



Year Ended



October 30, 2022 October 31, 2021

In thousands Reported GAAP Acquisitions Organic (Non-GAAP) Reported GAAP 53rd Week Organic (Non-GAAP) Non-GAAP % Change Grocery Products $ 3,533,138 $ (514,708) $ 3,018,430 $ 2,809,445 $ (64,645) $ 2,744,800 10.0 Refrigerated Foods 6,691,230 (80,979) 6,610,251 6,333,410 (134,879) 6,198,531 6.6 Jennie-O Turkey Store 1,507,421 — 1,507,421 1,495,151 (32,840) 1,462,311 3.1 International & Other 727,017 (9,877) 717,140 748,183 (14,404) 733,779 (2.3) Total Net Sales $ 12,458,806 $ (605,565) $ 11,853,241 $ 11,386,189 $ (246,768) $ 11,139,421 6.4

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA Unaudited





Fourth Quarter Ended In thousands

October 30,

2022

October 31,

2021

% Change Net Sales











Grocery Products

$ 934,174

$ 905,030

3.2 Refrigerated Foods

1,759,161

1,888,311

(6.8) Jennie-O Turkey Store

391,866

459,754

(14.8) International & Other

198,274

201,655

(1.7) Total Net Sales

$ 3,283,475

$ 3,454,751

(5.0)



























Segment Profit











Grocery Products

$ 102,378

$ 111,235

(8.0) Refrigerated Foods

167,402

196,819

(14.9) Jennie-O Turkey Store

75,891

30,492

148.9 International & Other

30,194

31,343

(3.7) Total Segment Profit

375,865

369,888

1.6 Net Unallocated Expense

18,498

17,669

4.7 Noncontrolling Interest

128

12

994.1 Earnings Before Income Taxes

$ 357,495

$ 352,230

1.5



Year Ended In thousands

October 30,

2022

October 31,

2021

% Change Net Sales











Grocery Products

$ 3,533,138

$ 2,809,445

25.8 Refrigerated Foods

6,691,230

6,333,410

5.6 Jennie-O Turkey Store

1,507,421

1,495,151

0.8 International & Other

727,017

748,183

(2.8) Total Net Sales

$ 12,458,806

$ 11,386,189

9.4



























Segment Profit











Grocery Products

$ 367,642

$ 382,197

(3.8) Refrigerated Foods

685,394

664,558

3.1 Jennie-O Turkey Store

218,860

76,006

188.0 International & Other

105,264

115,943

(9.2) Total Segment Profit

1,377,161

1,238,704

11.2 Net Unallocated Expense

99,297

112,836

(12.0) Noncontrolling Interest

239

301

(20.6) Earnings Before Income Taxes

$ 1,278,103

$ 1,126,170

13.5

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Unaudited





Fourth Quarter Ended

Year Ended In thousands, except per share amounts

October 30,

2022

October 31,

2021



October 30,

2022

October 31,

2021 Net Sales

$ 3,283,475

$ 3,454,751



$ 12,458,806

$ 11,386,189 Cost of Products Sold

2,717,058

2,876,669



10,294,120

9,458,283 Gross Profit

566,417

578,081



2,164,686

1,927,906 Selling, General, and Administrative

206,487

230,441



879,265

853,071 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates

7,234

10,041



27,185

47,763 Operating Income

367,164

357,681



1,312,607

1,122,599 Interest and Investment Income

7,933

10,138



28,012

46,878 Interest Expense

17,602

15,589



62,515

43,307 Earnings Before Income Taxes

357,495

352,230



1,278,103

1,126,170 Provision for Income Taxes

77,484

70,480



277,877

217,029 Effective Tax Rate

21.7 %

20.0 %



21.7 %

19.3 % Net Earnings

280,011

281,750



1,000,226

909,140 Less: Net Earnings Attrib. to Noncontrolling Interest

128

12



239

301 Net Earnings Attrib. to Hormel Foods Corporation

$ 279,883

$ 281,738



$ 999,987

$ 908,839



















Net Earnings Per Share:

















Basic

$ 0.51

$ 0.52



$ 1.84

$ 1.68 Diluted

$ 0.51

$ 0.51



$ 1.82

$ 1.66



















Weighted-average Shares Outstanding:

















Basic

546,213

542,496



544,918

541,114 Diluted

550,135

547,290



549,566

547,580



















Dividends Declared per Share

$ 0.260

$ 0.245



$ 1.040

$ 0.980

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited

In thousands

October 30,

2022



October 31,

2021 Assets









Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 982,107



$ 613,530 Short-term Marketable Securities

16,149



21,162 Accounts Receivable

867,593



895,719 Inventories

1,716,059



1,369,198 Taxes Receivable

7,177



8,293 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

48,041



39,914 Total Current Assets

3,637,125



2,947,816











Goodwill

4,925,829



4,929,102 Other Intangibles

1,803,027



1,822,273 Pension Assets

245,566



289,096 Investments In and Receivables From Affiliates

271,058



299,019 Other Assets

283,169



299,907 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment

2,141,146



2,109,117 Total Assets

$ 13,306,919



$ 12,696,329











Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment









Accounts Payable

$ 816,604



$ 793,310 Accrued Expenses

58,801



51,192 Accrued Marketing Expenses

113,105



114,746 Employee Related Expenses

279,072



269,327 Interest and Dividends Payable

163,963



154,803 Taxes Payable

32,925



23,520 Current Maturities of Long-term Debt

8,796



8,756 Total Current Liabilities

1,473,266



1,415,654











Long-term Debt Less Current Maturities

3,290,549



3,315,147 Pension and Post-retirement Benefits

385,832



546,362 Deferred Income Taxes

475,212



278,183 Other Long-term Liabilities

141,840



162,623 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(255,561)



(277,269) Other Shareholders' Investment

7,795,780



7,255,630 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment

$ 13,306,919



$ 12,696,329

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited





Fourth Quarter Ended



Year Ended In thousands

October 30,

2022

October 31,

2021



October 30,

2022

October 31,

2021 Operating Activities

















Net Earnings

$ 280,011

$ 281,750



$ 1,000,226

$ 909,140 Depreciation and Amortization

71,185

65,917



262,753

228,406 Decrease (Increase) in Working Capital

(101,510)

184,817



(371,792)

(165,786) Other

122,132

31,664



243,789

30,173 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

371,820

564,148



1,134,977

1,001,934



















Investing Activities

















Net (Purchase) Sale of Securities

1,196

(3,059)



2,493

(4,364) Acquisitions of Businesses and Intangibles

—

—



—

(3,396,246) Net Purchases of Property and Equipment

(89,555)

(92,749)



(277,694)

(230,200) Other

2,148

289



17,165

4,972 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities

(86,210)

(95,519)



(258,037)

(3,625,839)



















Financing Activities

















Proceeds from Long-term Debt

—

—



—

2,276,292 Repayments of Long-term Debt and Finance Leases

(2,174)

(2,083)



(8,673)

(258,617) Dividends Paid on Common Stock

(141,916)

(132,909)



(557,839)

(523,114) Share Repurchase

—

(10,305)



—

(19,958) Other

1,869

1,912



79,827

45,919 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

(142,221)

(143,385)



(486,684)

1,520,520 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

(11,625)

(3,078)



(21,679)

2,606 Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

131,763

322,167



368,577

(1,100,778) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

850,344

291,363



613,530

1,714,309 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year

$ 982,107

$ 613,530



$ 982,107

$ 613,530

INVESTOR CONTACT: David Dahlstrom (507) 437-5248 ir@hormel.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Media Relations (507) 437-5345 media@hormel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation