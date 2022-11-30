Proteus Selected as Alternative Investment Platform by Capita Financial Network

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteus, LLC announced Capita Financial Network LLC has selected Proteus as its preferred alternative investment platform. Capita will leverage Proteus' leading technology platform and related infrastructure to seamlessly offer alternative investments to their Accredited Investor and Qualified Purchaser clients.

As part of the partnership, Proteus and its research partner, Callan, will make private alternative investment products available to Capita's clients. Additionally, Capita and its clients will have access to managed Pools or asset class-centric strategies; and Models or risk-based alternative asset portfolios that are designed and managed by Proteus.

"Capita is committed to providing our clients with a high-end wealth management experience and it has become important to include alternatives to our offering," said Zacc Call, President and Managing Director at Capita. "It is Proteus' innovative solution and dedication to quality that resonated and aligned so well with our firm."

"The Capita team puts their relationships with their clients first and their selection of Proteus as a service partner demonstrates the quality of the platform Proteus has put together. We look forward to growing with them and are pleased to provide additional investment opportunities to their clients," said Eric Knauss, President and Chief Investment Officer at Proteus.

Proteus offers a variety of solutions to clients ranging from access to individual managers, managed strategies, alternative asset models, and custom solutions for asset managers.

About Capita

Capita Financial Network is a SEC registered investment advisory firm located in Sandy, Utah. Capita is a group of financial planning experts who work together to help clients design a retirement plan that is comprehensive, coherent, and tailored exactly to their needs.

About Proteus

Proteus is an alternative investment platform. The platform provides access to institutional-quality investment opportunities, including private funds, alternative investment model portfolios and sub-asset class pools which invest across the alternative investment strategy spectrum. Wealth advisors use the platform to research alternative investment managers and investments, review due diligence materials and construct custom portfolios, thereby eliminating significant hurdles and inefficiencies that have plagued alternative investors for decades. Proteus, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the SEC.

Capita, Proteus, and Callan are unaffiliated companies, no compensation was shared for endorsements herein.

