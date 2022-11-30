Use Of Drones by Public Service Agencies Growing at a Staggering Pace

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many public safety agencies are starting their own unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programs. The (ones) tailored specifically for police can fit in any interceptor and allow rapid deployment for any situation, giving law enforcement teams wider situational awareness, allowing them to formulate an appropriate response in any situation. Moreover, whether in response to a disaster earthquake event, a missing hiker, or a boater in distress, the capabilities of a remote-controlled drones to search large areas quickly and efficiently with high definition video and thermal video regardless of ground conditions make search and rescue operations much more efficient and effective. Hence, adoption of such drones is boosting the growth of the public safety drones market. A recent article in industry observer, Commercial UAV News said: "Public safety agencies, by and large, have recognized that the capabilities offered by small, unmanned aircraft systems provide unique advantages to how they conduct their operations, and the use of drones in public safety will continue to grow," Christopher Todd, Executive Director of the Airborne International Response Team (AIRT), told Commercial UAV News. Last year, DRONERESPONDERS, an AIRT program that trains and supports public safety personal who use UAVs, introduced a comprehensive directory of public safety agencies that use drones in emergency response with the goal furthering coordination, training, and support. The dashboard contains more than 1,000 organizations, teams, first responders, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and pilots from more than 20 countries… Given current trends, the size of that list is bound to grow." Active companies in the markets this week include: Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA).

Commercial UAV News continued: "Todd attributed the recent growth of the use of drones in public safety to functionality and cost. "Historically, less than 1% of public safety agencies could access manned aviation resources like helicopters and aircraft. They're just too expensive," he explained. "In recent years, though, many agencies have seen the value of reliable, low-cost, high-quality, small drones, and it's changing the way many agencies operate." A report from Allied Market Research added: "Public safety drones have become advanced and are equipped with high-quality video cameras. These drones are the cost-effective alternative to traditional helicopters. For over a decade, manufacturing companies have specialized in cost-effective thermal drone solutions for First responders. In addition, these drones understand their use cases and unique procurement process making us the smart choice for enterprise solutions. Hence, these drones (have) been adopted by many agencies across the world specially in developed economies, which is expected to contribute toward the growth of the market (through 2027)."

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) BREAKING NEWS: CorrecTek Selects Draganfly's Vital Intelligence Technology to Enhance its Corrections Management Platform - Draganfly's Vital Intelligence Technology will help improve inmate intake and management across the United States - Draganfly Inc. (FSE: 3U8) ("Draganfly" or the "Company"), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce its Vital Intelligence Technology has been integrated with CorrecTek's Corrections Management Platform.

CorrecTek, Inc. is a national leader in its sector with its innovative correctional management platform and correctional electronic health records management. CorrecTek's platform is currently implemented in correctional facilities, county jails, prisons, and juvenile detention centers across the United States.

Draganfly's Vital Intelligence Technology is designed to work both from Drones for public safety applications, and from other camera systems, to measure human vital signs in real-time. The Vital Intelligence Technology extracts data from camera feeds to measure human health parameters such as heart and respiratory rates, oxygen saturation, and body temperature. The data is transferred to an easy-to-read dashboard providing health insights within seconds.

The integration of Draganfly's Vital Intelligence Technology into CorrecTek's platform can provide a cost-saving solution that can improve operational insight, workflows, overall safety, and time management.

"CorrecTek is excited to have integrated with Draganfly leveraging this effective technology," said Dan Jarrett, President of CorrecTek. "Our collective goal is to enhance patient care and reduce staff workload by providing seamless integration of information into the CorrecTek record for the benefit of the medical authority."

"We are very excited to integrate our Vital Intelligence Technology into CorrecTek's platform, which is used in correctional institutions across the United States," said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. "This critical platform can help improve current intake procedures and provide valuable insight, all while helping provide a safe environment for everyone." CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for Draganfly at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-dpro/

Other recent developments in the markets of note include

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Public Sector recently said it is partnering with the South Florida Water Management District to help the agency enable visualization and trend analysis for water quality to inform water management decisions across the district. South Florida Water Management is the largest and oldest water district in Florida, overseeing water resources for more than nine million residents from Orlando to the Florida Keys.

Through this partnership, Google Public Sector is deploying its Climate Insights for natural resources solution—powered by Google Earth Engine (GEE) running on Google Cloud and Climate Engine—to help support the availability of drinking water for Florida residents, while also preserving national treasures, like America's Everglades. The cloud-based technology will also help the District combat harmful algal blooms (HABs), assist with natural resource restoration, and undertake other important sustainability work. This partnership supports Google's overall water stewardship strategy to share technology and tools that enable decision-makers to take action around water issues.

Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, ATR and Air Corsica recently celebrated the delivery of the first PW127XT-M-powered next generation of ATR 72-600 aircraft. The debut of the upgraded PW127XT engine series, which will be the standard powerplant for all ATR42/72-600s, delivers significant improvement in operating costs, maintenance, and sustainability for regional turboprops.

Pratt & Whitney Canada has also signed a customized 15-year Fleet Management™ Program (FMP™) agreement with the airline for the long-term maintenance of the PW127XT-M engines, which provides predictable, pay-per-hour engine maintenance, lower operating costs, and maximized engine value by unlocking its full time on wing capability.

Lockheed Martin and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently announced a collaboration to build an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Earth Observations Digital Twin that will provide the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) with an efficient and centralized approach to monitor current global environmental conditions, including extreme weather events.

The two companies expect to fully integrate and demonstrate one of the variable data pipelines — sea surface temperature — by September 2023, one year after initial contract award. Presently, NOAA receives terabytes of data about its five earth systems domains — the cryosphere, land, atmosphere, space weather and ocean — from numerous space and Earth-based sensor sources. NOAA administrators and researchers have to collect, combine and analyze that information to observe and understand environmental conditions and changes.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, recently announced it will hold its third quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call on Thursday, December 1st at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Time). The company will issue its earnings release after the market closes that same day.

Those interested in asking a question on the call are required to register online in advance. Once registered, the dial-in numbers will be provided with a personal identification number (PIN). When dialing in for the live call, the PIN number must be provided to access the call.

The live webcast of the conference call, and a webcast replay, will be available at: http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM expects to be compensated twenty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Draganfly Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact Information: editor@financialnewsmedia.com, +1(561)325-8757

View original content:

SOURCE Financialnewsmedia.com