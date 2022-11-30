VACO MANAGING PARTNER FRANCES MORENO WINS IN 2022 STEVIE AWARDS FOR WOMEN IN BUSINESS

Moreno Wins Bronze Award in "Women Helping Women – Business" Category

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaco, a global talent solutions firm, today announced that co-founder and managing partner Frances Moreno has been named the winner of a bronze Stevie® Award in the Women Helping Women – Business category in the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. This category recognizes the achievements of women who provide support and assistance to women in their communities.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor female entrepreneurs, executives and professionals and the organizations they run. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories.

With the Women Helping Women award, Moreno was honored as a successful entrepreneur and community leader and for her work to empower women and girls. Moreno promotes opportunities at all levels for women, and in her company, women account for 88% of the leadership team and make up the majority of employees. It's also a focus of much of her community work, including her efforts with organizations like Kidsave, EmpowHer Institute and Dress for Success.

"We're so honored to be recognized among the world-class business leaders and organizations nominated at this year's Stevie Awards, and I'm especially gratified to win in the Women Helping Women category since investing in opportunities for women is so important to me and our company," said Frances Moreno, co-founder and managing partner, Vaco in Los Angeles. "Receiving this award further drives us in our commitment to our community and as we help our clients meet their goals with the expert consultants and candidates they need to succeed in a competitive market."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

About Vaco

Vaco delivers critical talent solutions to our clients by providing consulting, project resources, executive search, direct hire and strategic staffing solutions with expertise in accounting and finance, technology and operations. In addition to Vaco, our family of brands includes MorganFranklin Consulting, a methodology-driven global consulting platform; Pivot Point Consulting, a best in KLAS healthcare IT solutions provider; and Focus Search Partners, a retained executive search practice. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 12,000 clients across the globe with 10,000 employees. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 15 years and was named to Forbes' 2018-2021 lists of America's Best Recruiting Firms. Vaco's Los Angeles office has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in Los Angeles four times and has received Gold Stevie Awards for Best Employer and Company of the Year. For more information, visit www.vaco.com.

