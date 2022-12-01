Aclymate Receives State Grant to Fight Climate Change

Guiding Small Businesses to Carbon Neutrality with Custom Carbon Accounting Software Solution

DENVER, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aclymate , the leading climate solutions provider in the U.S. specifically designed for small businesses, is pleased to announce it has been awarded an Early-Stage Capital and Retention Grant through the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) Advanced Industries Accelerator program. This funding will help further the company's mission to inspire and equip small businesses to lead on climate.

"We are honored to receive the Early-Stage Capital and Retention Grant, and look forward to providing the services our customers desperately need to participate in the climate economy, whether that's for investors or fulfilling supplier requirements," said Mike Smith, CEO at Aclymate.

The Early-Stage Capital and Retention grant supports businesses commercializing innovative and disruptive technologies in the advanced industries that will be created or manufactured in Colorado. These grants help promote the growth and sustainability of advanced industries across the state by driving innovation and commercialization that move this vital part of the Colorado economy forward.

Aclymate was awarded $215,000 to improve the customer experience with reduced data entry through data integration, expanded reporting functionality, and a broader scope of carbon emissions accounting.

"Across the state, companies are rethinking existing technologies and inventing new ones within the advanced industries sector. Their success will create good-paying jobs in Colorado and has the potential to change lives across the state and beyond. We are thrilled to be able to support their development and look forward to celebrating future accomplishments," said Rama Haris, Advanced Industries Senior Manager at OEDIT.

To learn more about the Aclymate platform, visit www.aclymate.com .

About Aclymate

Aclymate empowers small and medium-sized businesses to become Climate Leaders. With no special knowledge required, our customers can determine their emissions footprint in under 10 minutes per month, find ways to reduce their impact, and offset what cannot be eliminated – all leading to our Climate Leader certification. For more information or to sign up for a free consultation, please go to https://aclymate.com .

