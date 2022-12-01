Alloy to Help Future-proof the Next Billion Crypto Users

Crypto companies can now leverage Alloy's identity decisioning platform to stay ahead of regulatory challenges

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy, the leading Identity Decisioning Platform, will help crypto companies prevent fraud while also staying ahead of compliance requirements. New integrations will build on Alloy's commitment to securing the next wave of crypto, working with leading customers in the space to power their onboarding solutions and transaction monitoring.

Since 2015, Alloy has helped some of the most innovative banks and fastest growing fintech companies grow and scale operations, including Ally Bank, HMBradley, Ramp, and Evolve Bank & Trust. Alloy helps clients like these find more good customers and bring them into their products without increasing fraud risk. While traditional financial products have solved risk with friction, Alloy's platform is designed for transparency and efficiency to safely onboard the next billion crypto users.

"The time has come for crypto companies to take a future-forward approach to ensuring compliance is integrated into every step of their product lifecycle," said Charley Ma, General Manager of Fintech at Alloy. "Alloy is ready to help our customers bridge this gap between regulation and implementation. With Alloy's platform, crypto providers can safely assess any potential threats enabling faster transactions while mitigating regulatory drawbacks."

Alloy has formed new strategic partnerships with crypto-specific providers like Fiat Republic, Fortress, and Chainalysis. With the aid of these partnerships, customers can automate compliance measures, transaction monitoring, and identity decisioning for their end users, ultimately unlocking faster access to crypto platforms with reduced risk.

"More regulation of the crypto industry in the US is imminent," said Albert Forkner, CEO of Fortress Trust and former Banking Commissioner (WY). "In partnership with Alloy, our goal is to make it easier for Web3 companies to both become and remain compliant using purpose-built infrastructure."

"The vast majority of crypto transactions are legitimate, however, as global adoption of crypto grows, the number of illicit transactions is growing alongside it," said Jordan Bregman, Business Development Lead at Chainalysis. "Alloy's data-driven identity decisioning insights coupled with Chainlaysis' data and products can help stop criminals and help to prevent fraud and other illicit exposures, making cryptocurrency a safer and more accessible ecosystem for consumers around the globe."

To learn more about Alloy platform and capabilities to help crypto companies fight fraud, visit https://www.alloy.com.

About Alloy

Alloy helps over 300 banks and fintech companies make safe and seamless fraud, credit, and compliance decisions. Founded in 2015 and backed by leading investors from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Canapi Ventures, Alloy's platform connects companies to more than 160 data sources of KYC/KYB, AML, credit, and compliance data through a single API to help create a future without fraud. Learn more at https://www.alloy.com

