Bright MLS Names Technology Leader Thomas Morgan as Its New Chief Data Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright MLS announced today that real estate technology executive Tom Morgan will serve as its new Chief Data Officer. In this newly created position, Morgan will advance Bright's enterprise data management capabilities while optimizing the use of technology to lead the company's integrated data strategy, transforming the way the company manages its data assets, develops data policy and manages third-party data partnerships.

Morgan previously served as Chief Data Officer for Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE: HOUS), formerly Realogy. He brings more than two decades of multi-national experience delivering business-impacting data-driven programs, products, big data platform architectures, data warehouse, analytics and machine learning.

"We are thrilled to have Tom join our team as Bright MLS' first Chief Data Officer," said Brian Donnellan, Bright President & CEO. "It's a critical time in our industry, and Bright's strategic priorities are all underpinned by data. Driving market-differentiating outcomes in today's complex real estate industry requires access to reliable and up-to-date data as well as the ability to turn data into useful information, insights and, ultimately, action. We are doing just that for our subscribers, combining Tom's expertise in big data architecture and machine learning, brokerage technology leadership and insights from our Chief Economist who joined our team earlier this year."

"Tom's cloud-native data and analytics leadership is exactly what we need to help bring strategic changes to how we look, manage and care for our data while further developing and strengthening our products and services. He is the right leader for Bright, and we believe he will guide us to the next chapter of growth and continued success,"said Frank Major, Bright Chief Technology Officer.

His track record includes designing, developing and delivering high-impact data products that reduce complexity and introduce new features to the marketplace, as well as serving as a successful strategic partner to engineering teams, senior leadership, board executives and external partners. He earned an undergraduate degree and completed post-bachelor's studies in Computer Science at the University of California at Berkeley.

"I am honored to join Bright MLS and excited to bring my expertise in big data and machine learning to a company that's redefining what it means to be an MLS," said Morgan. "I am a huge proponent of chemistry and culture, and I feel that Bright has that requisite 'special magic' that enables a creative and innovative working environment. This talented, diverse team is rewriting the rules of engagement in a way no MLS has done before, and I am excited to be part of this transformative journey."

About Bright MLS

Bright MLS was founded in 2016 as a collaboration between 43 visionary associations and two of the nation's most prominent MLSs to transform what an MLS is and what it does, so real estate pros and the people they serve can thrive today and into our data-driven future through an open, clear and competitive housing market for all. Bright is proud to be the source of truth for comprehensive real estate data in the Mid-Atlantic, with market intelligence currently covering six states (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia) and the District of Columbia. Bright MLS's innovative tool library—both created and curated—provides services and award-winning support to well over 100k real estate professionals, enabling their delivery on the promise of home to over half a million home buyers and sellers monthly. In 2021, Bright subscribers facilitated $141B in real estate transactions through the company's platform. Learn more at BrightMLS.com.

