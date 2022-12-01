College Consensus Ranks Best Online Law Degree Programs and Best Law Schools of 2023

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus , a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the 10 Best Online Law Degree Programs of 2023 and the 50 Best Law Schools of 2023 .

Despite their controversial nature, law school rankings continue to be a vital part of the search process for students.

With nearly 200 law schools in the U.S., finding the right law school can be a challenging and time-consuming process. College Consensus' recently published rankings can help ease the burden.

"Despite their controversial nature, law school rankings continue to be a vital part of the search process for students. College Consensus's unique approach combines the results of all the most respected law school rankings, offering students a more accurate view of a school's overall standing in the rankings eco-system and a great place to begin their research," said College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder.

The 50 Best Law Schools of 2023 is a consensus ranking of the best law schools in the U.S. Programs were ranked by averaging published scores from the most respected law school rankings, including U.S. News & World Report, Above the Law, Shanghai Rankings, and Times Higher Education World University Rankings. In addition, editors prioritized programs where graduates reported higher incomes.

The top five on this list are as follows:

The University of Chicago Duke University Columbia University Cornell University Yale University

Visit the ranking to view the full list.

For those who need a high-quality law degree program with great flexibility, College Consensus created the 10 Best Online Law Degree Programs of 2023. Editors began with a list of all online and hybrid law degree programs accredited by the American Bar Association (ABA). The list was further distilled by taking into account educational quality, market reputation, and rewarding income.

The top five on this list are as follows:

The University of New Hampshire Syracuse University Seton Hall University Loyola University Chicago University of Denver

Visit the ranking to view the full list.

College Consensus is an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

