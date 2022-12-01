Jarrow Formulas® Introduces Dual-Action Immune Booster

The fastest growing immunity brand in the natural channel launches clinically-supported Immune Booster in a convenient, single-serve stick pack format

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrow Formulas ®, the #1 probiotic brand for customer satisfaction, announced the launch of Immune Booster, formulated with two clinically studied and supported ingredients. The new product supports a healthy immune system and normal digestion.* Available in an easy, single serve stick pack, Immune Booster offers a tasty, orange-flavored, fast-melt powder that quickly dissolves on the tongue without the need for water.

"Science has clearly demonstrated that 70% of the immune system is housed in the gut, so we knew in developing Immune Booster, we wanted to focus on the microbiome as the immunity power center," said Hanan Wajih, Chief Marketing Officer of Jarrow Formulas. "Our goal was to create something that could conveniently fit into people's morning lifestyles and routines while adhering to Jarrow's strict wellness and efficacy standards."

Made with PreforPro®, a rockstar prebiotic that helps balance the gut microbiota by allowing beneficial probiotic bacteria to have more room to flourish, Immune Booster provides bacteriophages. Abundant in nature, phages are submicroscopic bundles of DNA and RNA with a protein shell that are found in seaweed, soil, fermented foods and in the human body. Able to function in both the small and large intestines, bacteriophages help support gut health.*

In addition to PreforPro®, DE111® is another clinically supported ingredient in Immune Booster that functions as a spore-forming, immune-supporting probiotic strain.* DE111® works by secreting digestive enzymes, biosurfactant and exopolysaccharides to support a healthy gut and immune system.*

Always focused on the customer and their health concerns, Immune Booster comes at a time when immunity is a top priority for consumers. A nationwide survey by Jarrow found that immunity is the #1 specific benefit consumers look for, and 81% of consumers have used or are interested in taking a vitamin or supplement with immune benefits.

Jarrow Formulas® strives to meet the needs of all consumers with all products. Immune booster is Non-GMO, vegetarian and contains no wheat, gluten, soybeans, dairy, egg, fish/shellfish, peanuts/tree nuts or sesame.

Jarrow Formulas'® Immune Booster is available at Amazon and at Jarrow.com . Also visit this website and follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook to learn more about Jarrow Formulas® and their variety of wellness products.

About Jarrow Formulas ®

Jarrow Formulas® was founded in 1977 in Los Angeles by Jarrow L. Rogovin with the goal to promote optimal health with high-quality, effective, affordable and superior formulation of dietary supplements. Jarrow offers a wide range of scientifically-supported supplements including products that support digestive, bone, brain, heart and immune health, and supplements that aid with energy and metabolism.* Jarrow Formulas products are available worldwide in countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

