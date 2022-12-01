MARISSA COLLECTIONS DEBUTS THE RADIANCE BY COUTURE

The Florida-based luxury retailer unveils capsule jewelry collections from 13 BIPOC designers on its brand website

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marissa Collections, the fashion boutique and online destination for fine jewelry, is announcing the launch of The Radiance by COUTURE, a showcase of capsule diamond jewelry collections from 13 BIPOC designers. The Radiance is the culmination of a mentorship program created by COUTURE'S Diversity Action Council (DAC) with the support of De Beers Group. Each of the 13 designers was provided with diamonds with De Beers Code of Origin to feature in their collections. The Radiance offers a range of fresh perspectives in diamond jewelry and is available for purchase starting December 1 on MarissaCollections.com.

The Radiance by COUTURE (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to launch The Radiance by COUTURE at Marissa Collections online," said Jay Hartington, CEO of Marissa Collections. "We take great joy in continually introducing our clients to fresh and exciting talent, and the pieces by these 13 radiant designers showcase exceptional design and impeccable craftsmanship. We are confident that the stories behind the work, coupled with their use of fully traceable Code of Origin diamonds from De Beers, will be compelling to our loyal following of discerning collectors."

The Radiance designers are: Angely Martinez; Ashley Thorne of A.M. Thorne; Jules Kim of Bijules; Kassandra Gordon of KLG Jewellery; Khadijah Fulton of White/Space; Lola Oladunjoye of Lola Fenhirst; Lorraine West; Maggi Simpkins; Melanie Eddy; Olivia Shih, Sara Bautista of Common Rite Supply; Viviana Langhoff; and Zulaikha Aziz of Mazahri.

"Marissa Collections is an ideal platform for showcasing the work of The Radiance by COUTURE," said Gannon Brousseau, Director of COUTURE & Executive Vice President at Emerald. "Marissa Collections has a well-earned reputation for introducing designers who have gone on to become some of the biggest names in designer fine jewelry. Their commitment to aligning with exceptional talent and nurturing the success of the brands with whom they partner is unprecedented and highly commendable."

The Radiance by COUTURE pieces include a range of unique and innovative designs, from traditional studs and solitaire rings to convertible drop earrings, handlets, and even a grill. All feature responsibly sourced natural diamonds set in precious metals. Many of the 56 pieces also incorporate semi-precious stones such as opal, lapis lazuli, and turquoise. The collections are priced between $1,950 and $30,000.

"These incredibly talented designers have created jewelry that is meaningful, dynamic and resonant," noted Sally Morrison, Director of PR, Natural Diamonds at De Beers Group. "De Beers is passionate about and deeply committed to the DAC's mission to help create a more diverse, inclusive and equitable jewelry community. We are proud to support this important program."

The Radiance by COUTURE jewelry can be made to order with an estimated delivery time of 4-6 weeks, with a limited selection of pieces available immediately. The program is being promoted in conjunction with Marissa Collections through a cross-platform marketing campaign encompassing digital advertising, social media and events.

About Marissa Collections

Marissa Collections owes its success to staying true to the original goal…commitment to helping clients develop their individual style through personalized service and extraordinary selection. Marissa Collections began in 1975 with a store front boutique of hand selected items including clothing, jewelry, accessories and shoes which Marissa personally styled for each individual. The instant success among the small community on the Gulf of Mexico has continued over the years, emerging into a 10,000 square foot location in the Third Street South shopping district of Old Naples. Marissa Collections is constantly updating and reinventing itself, most recently in the expansion into Fine Jewelry and Menswear. Currently, Michael Kors, Oscar de la Renta and Brunello Cucinelli have in-store boutiques at Marissa Collections For more information on Marissa Collections, please visit www.marissacollections.com.

About COUTURE

COUTURE is held annually at the luxurious Wynn Las Vegas and is the most exclusive and intimate destination for the designer fine jewelry and luxury timepiece market. Catering to an elite community of renowned heritage brands, emerging design talent, the finest retailers and award-winning media from around the globe, COUTURE is the premier event where the jewelry industry gathers to connect, collaborate and conduct business.

About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining and marketing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world's largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of the De Beers Group strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and De Beers Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions, such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives GemFair and Tracr. De Beers Group is committed to 'Building Forever,' a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future – where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.

