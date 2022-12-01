Pretium Congratulates Roberta Goss for Recognition as One of The Most Notable Women on Wall Street by Crain's New York Business

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment firm with approximately $50 billion in assets under management, today congratulated Roberta Goss, Senior Managing Director and Head of the Bank Loan and CLO Platform, for being named one of the "Most Notable Women on Wall Street" by Crain's New York Business. Award recipients are selected by the Crain's New York editorial team and recognize influential women who have made a positive impact on the New York City financial sector.

In her three years since joining Pretium, Ms. Goss has played an instrumental role leading the development of the firm's Crown Point collateralized loan obligation (CLO) business and managing investments across its other leveraged loan portfolios. Pretium's CLO and leveraged loan portfolio total approximately $3 billion in assets.

"We are incredibly proud to join Crain's in recognizing Roberta's leadership and contributions both within Pretium and beyond our organization's walls," said Don Mullen, Founder and CEO of Pretium. "Her deep expertise in the CLO space, combined with her abilities as a mentor to the many talented members of her team, brings tremendous value to our organization and the industry overall. We congratulate Roberta on this well-deserved honor."

In addition to Ms. Goss' responsibilities overseeing Pretium's portfolio management and marketing efforts for the bank loan and CLO platforms, she is also heavily involved in mentoring future talent within the credit space. Ms. Goss helps manage the firm's summer internship program with Girls Who Invest, a program that seeks to bring more women into portfolio management, and serves as co-head of Pretium's Women's Resource Group, an initiative focused on developing and fostering opportunities for the firm's female employees. Ms. Goss is also a member of Pretium's Executive and Finance Committees and was named to the Kayo Conference Series' "Top 22 in '22: Leaders in Credit and Debt Finance."

To read more about Ms. Goss' recognition, please visit the Crain's New York Business website.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on secular investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has approximately $50 billion of assets and employs more than 4,000 people across 30 offices, including Dubai, London, Seoul and Sydney. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

